Matamec Participates in PDAC 2017 and Unveils Updated Website

Investors are Invited to Visit Matamec at Booth #2831 or Online for Updates on Progress on its Gold & Energy Properties

MONTRÉAL, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - March 6, 2017) - Matamec Explorations Inc. ("Matamec" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:MAT)(OTCQB:MHREF) is very pleased to be taking part in the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Convention again this year, and invites investors to visit its booth, #2831, at the PDAC from March 5-8. Matamec is also pleased to unveil its updated website at www.matamec.com, which provides more information on the recent progress of work on the Company's Gold and Energy properties.

PDAC - Booth 2831

"PDAC will be very exciting for Matamec this year, as we have many updates to share with our investors," said André Gauthier, President and CEO of Matamec. "We have been working steadily on our flagship project, the Kipawa Rare Earths JV, and there have recent developments at several of our other Gold and Energy properties. We look forward to welcoming those interested in learning more at the Matamec booth, #2831, at PDAC."

The Prospectors & Developers Associations of Canada (PDAC) 2017 Convention is taking place at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre from March 5 - 8.

Updated Website: www.matamec.com

Matamec also unveils today its updated website, www.matamec.com, which provides information on its recent developments and activities at all its properties. Investors who are unable to attend the PDAC are invited to visit Matamec online at www.matamec.com to obtain up-to-the-minute information on the Company, its flagship Kipawa JV project, and all its other energy and gold properties.

A map showing location of Matamec's Gold and Energy Properties is available at the following address: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/170306_MAT_Map.jpg

About Matamec

Located in Montreal (Québec), Matamec Explorations Inc. is a junior mining exploration company in which activities are based on two main axes of development: gold, and key elements for technologies related to energy with properties containing, among others, lithium (Tansim-100% owned), cobalt (Fabre-100% owned), nickel (Vulcain-100% owned) and rare earths (Kipawa-72% owned).

Matamec's main focus is the development of the Kipawa Heavy Rare Earth Elements (HREE) deposit, a joint venture owned at 72% by Matamec and 28% by Ressources Québec (acting as agent of the Government of Québec); Toyota Tsusho Corp. (Nagoya, Japan) holds a 10% royalty on net profit in the deposit.

In addition to the activities in energy sector, Matamec is exploring for gold, with three properties: HMR (1% NSR), Matheson JV (50% owned) and Pelangio (100% owned), located in the area of the Hoyle Pond Mine in Timmins (Ontario), as well as three in the Quebec Plan Nord region. These include Sakami (50% owned) and Opinaca Gold West (100% owned) properties in similar geological settings as the Éléonore Mine in James Bay (Québec).

