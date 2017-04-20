Matamec Partners with Necando Solutions to Leverage IBM Cloud and Artificial Intelligence Technology

Data collected during the course of Matamec's innovation activities at the Kipawa Rare Earths project will be exploited through the use of IBM cloud and artificial intelligence technology, in order to discover new models that will optimize the project

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - Matamec Explorations Inc. ("Matamec" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:MAT)(OTCQB:MHREF) is pleased to announce a collaboration with Necando Solutions that will leverage cutting-edge technology to mine data generated through its research activities. The goal of this initiative is to take advantage of IBM's tool, including the cognitive technology known as Watson, to process a large volume of data and discover models that will enable the optimization of the Kipawa Rare Earths project.

Since 2015, Matamec has been working to develop innovative ways to improve and optimize mining operations as well as metallurgical processes at Kipawa. These innovation-related activities are summarized in the diagram below:

Kipawa Innovation Diagram: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/IBMcloud.jpg

"Our work to improve the Kipawa project over the past two years has been generating a lot of data that would take researchers years to process," explained André Gauthier, Matamec's President and CEO. "By working with Necando to leverage the power of IBM's artificial intelligence and data cloud platforms, we will be able to process the data to optimize all aspects of the project much more quickly and effectively."

About Necando

Necando Solutions is a strategic consulting firm specializing in information technology solutions. It offers a full spectrum of technology services, from analysis to integration and development. It has a strong reputation for excellence based on individual customer experiences.

As an elite partner of IBM, they have a team of seasoned, mobile and bilingual experts who are committed to meeting the expectations of their clients. Their team excels at proposing solutions to the challenges that arise in an ever-changing technological and commercial landscape.

At Necando Solutions, the use of technology and process optimization, together with effective change management planning, stimulates innovation and drives sustainable growth.

About Matamec

Map showing location of Matamec Gold and Energy Properties: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/MatamecGold.jpg

Located in Montreal (Québec), Matamec Explorations Inc. is a junior mining exploration company in which activities are based on two main axes of development: gold, and key elements for technologies related to energy with properties containing, among others, lithium (Tansim-100% owned), Cobalt (Fabre-100% owned), nickel (Vulcain-100% owned) and rare earths (Kipawa-72% owned).

Matamec's main focus is the development of the Kipawa Heavy Rare Earth Elements (HREE) deposit, a joint venture owned at 72% by Matamec and 28% by Ressources Québec (acting as agent of the Government of Québec); Toyota Tsusho Corp. (Nagoya, Japan) holds a 10% royalty on net profit in the deposit.

In addition to the activities in energy sector, Matamec is exploring for gold, with three properties: HMR (1% NSR), Matheson JV (50% owned) and Pelangio (100% owned), located in the area of the Hoyle Pond Mine in Timmins (Ontario), as well as two in the Quebec Plan Nord region. These include Sakami (50% owned) and Opinaca Gold West (100% owned) properties in similar geological settings as the Éléonore Mine in James Bay (Québec).

Forward-looking information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "scheduled", "anticipates", "expects" or "does not expect", "pursue", "targeted", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases that state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although Matamec has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from expected results described in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the uncertainty as to whether the Kipawa JV will decide to extract minerals from the Kipawa Deposit, as well as those other risk factors set out in the Company's year-end Management Discussion and Analysis dated December 31, 2015 and other disclosure documents available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and Matamec disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

