Matrix Selects Ambiq Micro to Power First-of-its-Kind Smartwatch

Ambiq Micro's Low-Power Technology Enables the Matrix PowerWatch to Run Without Requiring a Charge

AUSTIN, TX and MENLO PARK, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 4, 2017) - Ambiq Micro, the leader in ultra-low power solutions, and Matrix Industries, announced today that Matrix selected Ambiq Micro's ultra-low power Apollo MCU as the main processor for the Matrix PowerWatch. The PowerWatch is the first smartwatch that never needs to be recharged. Apollo is built using Ambiq Micro's patented Subthreshold Power Optimized Technology (SPOT™). This will enable the Matrix PowerWatch to charge using body heat as the first energy-harvesting wearable in production.

"Ambiq Micro's Apollo platform pushes the envelope in terms of what kinds of features are possible now in wearable devices," said Akram Boukai, CEO and co-founder, Matrix. "The Matrix PowerWatch is the first wearable device of its kind, and this is only possible because of the incredible power consumption Ambiq Micro's platform offers. We look forward to using Ambiq Micro's ultra-efficient technology to continue to explore the limits of wearable functionality."

The Matrix PowerWatch is the first smartwatch powered entirely by body heat and uses the same thermoelectric technology NASA has used in the Voyager spacecraft and Curiosity Rover. The PowerWatch measures calories burned, activity level and sleep cycles and also displays how much electrical power wearers generate. PowerWatch syncs wirelessly with the Matrix iOS and Android apps. This functionality is only possible because Ambiq Micro's Apollo MCU consumes less than half the energy of similar MCUs. Apollo features an active mode current in the order of 34µA/MHz.

"The wearables market is beginning to coalesce around devices that can offer a wide array of features, as well as fashionable designs," said Scott Hanson, CTO and founder, Ambiq Micro. "Matrix is an example of a company innovating in this way, and we at Ambiq Micro are intrigued by the PowerWatch's energy-harvesting capabilities. I'm particularly excited to see what they do next."

Matrix will exhibit the PowerWatch during CES 2017 at the Fitness & Technology Marketplace (Sands, Level 2, Booth #46025).

Ambiq Micro will also provide a demonstration of the PowerWatch in its suite: 532 at the Renaissance.

About the Apollo Platform

Based on the 32-bit ARM® Cortex M-4 with FPU, in real world applications the Apollo microcontroller MCU typically consumes 5 to 10 times less energy than competitive MCUs. The dramatic reduction in energy consumption is achieved using Ambiq Micro's patented SPOT technology. This high level of performance per watt can mean significantly extended battery life, the use of smaller or fewer batteries, and the ability to add new features not previously possible. In addition, the Apollo Platform offers best-in-class power consumption numbers in both active-mode and sleep-mode -- a capability that is unique in the industry. The Apollo Platform consumes an industry-leading 34µA/MHz when executing instructions from flash memory and features sleep-mode currents as low as 140nA.

About Ambiq Micro

Ambiq Micro was founded in 2010 on the simple yet powerful notion that extremely low power semiconductors are the key to the future of electronics. Through the use of pioneering ultra-low power technology, innovative companies around the world are developing differentiated solutions that reduce or eliminate the need for batteries, lower overall system power, and maximize industrial design flexibility. Ambiq Micro has developed breakthrough technology based on its patented Subthreshold Power Optimized Technology (SPOT™) platform that dramatically reduces the amount of power consumed by semiconductors thus making its integrated circuits (ICs) an ideal solution for energy critical applications. Ambiq Micro is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit http://www.ambiqmicro.com and follow us @Ambiq_Micro.

About Matrix Industries

Matrix is a pioneer of thermoelectric energy harvesting technology for consumer and industrial applications. The Company's patented energy harvesting platform includes breakthrough nano-materials and thermal engineering technology and enables products to work without the need for replaceable batteries or external power sources. Conversely, the platform also enables very efficient cooling applications.