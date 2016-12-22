MatrixCare Introduces 2K4Care Program

Rewarding home-based caregivers while promoting technology utilization

BLOOMINGTON, MN--(Marketwired - December 22, 2016) - MatrixCare, the largest long term post-acute care (LTPAC) technology provider in the United States, introduces the 2K4Care program as a new component of the MatrixCare Gives corporate philanthropy initiative. The MatrixCare 2K4Care program recognizes the hard work and dedication of caregivers by awarding $1,000 each month to a caregiver of a MatrixCare Home Care client for utilizing the mobile time and attendance or telephony solutions. Each clock-in and clock-out event generates an additional opportunity for that caregiver to win the monthly drawing. In addition, MatrixCare will donate $1,000 each month to the American Association of Caregiving Youth (AACY), a non-profit organization based in Boca Raton, Florida, that assists youth who serve as a caregiver for someone in their own home.

"Home Care providers continue to face significant labor challenges, with turnover rates increasing to around 55% from 42.6% in just the last five years," commented John Damgaard, MatrixCare CEO. "In order to retain dependable caregivers, it has become critical for these companies to recognize and reward their people and to give them tools to make their jobs easier."

"MatrixCare 2K4Care is an opportunity to recognize the important work of individual caregivers and to provide an extra incentive for them to use the tools at their disposal, all while adding an element of fun," said Joe Kraus, SVP & President, MatrixCare Home Care Solutions.

Kraus added, "We are happy to support AACY, an organization that has been close to our hearts for the past seven years. Appreciating and recognizing caregivers is imperative, especially the estimated 1.4 million youth caregivers in the United States, who without the important work of AACY, would remain a hidden population in need." AACY offers youth caregivers an environment to thrive through respite relief programs, training and educational support.

"MatrixCare 2K4Care is such a unique project and we are excited to be a part of it and to receive such generous support and another opportunity to shine the light on our youth caregivers," remarked Dr. Connie Siskowski, President and Founder of AACY. Dr. Siskowski was honored by CNN in 2012 as one of just ten CNN Heroes worldwide.

About MatrixCare

MatrixCare solutions have powered the long term care continuum for over 30 years. MatrixCare is the largest LTPAC technology provider and the first to offer a true full-spectrum solution. Used in more than 11,500 facility-based care settings and 1,600 home care and home health agencies, MatrixCare's solutions help skilled nursing and senior living providers, life plan communities (CCRCs), and home health organizations to prosper as we migrate to a fee-for-value healthcare system. Visit www.matrixcare.com for more information.

About AACY

The American Association of Caregiving Youth® (AACY) is the national resource for children who sacrifice their education, health, well-being and childhood to provide care for family members who are ill, injured, elderly or disabled. AACY combines systems of healthcare, education and community to provide needs-driven services in school, out of school and at home. The ultimate goal is for no child in the US to drop out of school because of family caregiving responsibilities.