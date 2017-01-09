MatrixCare to Launch CareCommunity on Microsoft Azure; Driving the Next Generation of Long-Term Care

Leveraging Technology to Improve Post-Acute and Senior Care

BLOOMINGTON, MN--(Marketwired - January 09, 2017) - MatrixCare, the largest long-term post-acute care (LTPAC) technology provider in the United States, has chosen Microsoft technologies to power the next generation of long-term post-acute care.

MatrixCare will work with Microsoft technologies across several fronts:

MatrixCare will deploy its CareCommunity LTPAC Population Care Management and Care Coordination platform on Microsoft Azure, one of the first hyper-scale cloud computing platforms to achieve the HITRUST CSF certification, the most widely recognized security accreditation in health care. In conjunction with the CareCommunity deployment, MatrixCare will migrate MatrixCare's thousands of LTPAC SaaS customers onto Azure to provide unmatched availability, scalability, performance, and security.

MatrixCare will also embed Microsoft Power BI for enhanced data access and analysis into the MatrixCare Analytics offering, giving LTPAC provider organizations the data access and insight they need to succeed in a fee-for-value healthcare system.

MatrixCare will also work with Microsoft to identify potential integration of advanced analytics and other emerging technologies from Microsoft.

The parties will develop joint go-to-market plans and leverage Microsoft's extensive field sales organization to drive the adoption of current and future technologies across the full LTPAC provider universe.

"MatrixCare is very pleased to work with Microsoft in pursuit of our mission to leverage technology to improve the quality of life for seniors. With MatrixCare's CareCommunity platform and our Electronic Health Record solutions and related tools directly impacting a significant percentage of the US senior and post-acute populations across the entire spectrum of care, we have an exciting opportunity to achieve the Triple Aim by infusing Microsoft technologies into our market-leading products. Microsoft has shown its dedication to help solve the unique challenges of our markets and has been forward thinking in addressing those challenges. We plan to truly push the envelope together for the benefit of all involved," said John Damgaard, MatrixCare CEO.

Laura Wallace, Vice President, Microsoft U.S. Health & Life Sciences added, "Microsoft has been eager to identify a strong solutions partner with specific and deep subject matter expertise in the long-term post-acute care market. Microsoft cloud technologies hold enormous potential to help balance the cost-quality-access equation in the face of an exploding senior population and we are very excited to collaborate with MatrixCare to bring our current and future capabilities to this critical market."

About MatrixCare

MatrixCare solutions have powered the long term care continuum for over 30 years. MatrixCare is the largest LTPAC technology provider in the US and the first to offer a true full-spectrum solution. Used in more than 12,000 facility-based care settings and 2,000 home care and home health agency locations, MatrixCare's solutions help skilled nursing and senior living providers, life plan communities (CCRCs), and home health organizations to prosper as we migrate to a fee- for-value healthcare system. Visit www.matrixcare.com and www.carecommunity.com for more information.

MatrixCare is a registered trademark of MatrixCare.