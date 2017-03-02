Matt Geiger of MJG Capital Examines Golden Arrow's Potential in The Gold Report

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - March 02, 2017) - Aside from the exuberance surrounding the tops of bull markets, the general investment public is uninterested and underinvested in natural resource equities, says Matt Geiger, founder of MJG Capital Limited Partners. Geiger views the general apathy toward natural resources as an opportunity.

Company included in article: Golden Arrow Resources Corp.

Golden Arrow Resources Corp. (TSX VENTURE: GRG) ( FRANKFURT : GAC) ( OTCQB : GARWF) was one of MJG Capital's top performers last year. The company benefitted from a revival in the silver price twinned with renewed optimism for the Argentinean mining industry. Thanks to near term catalysts at both Chinchillas and Antofalla, Golden Arrow looks poised to carry this outperformance into 2017.

Golden Arrow's flagship asset is the Chinchillas project located in northern Argentina. Since acquiring the project in 2011, the company has successfully discovered 250 million silver-equivalent ounces. This makes Chinchillas one of the largest silver development stories in the world.

