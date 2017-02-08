Mattersight Announces Fourth Quarter 2016 Results

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - Feb 8, 2017) - Mattersight Corporation ( NASDAQ : MATR), the pioneer in personality-based software applications, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016.

"Mattersight's fourth quarter was marked by 20% sequential growth in revenues, thanks to deployment of backlogged revenue," said Mattersight CEO Kelly Conway. "We are extremely pleased with the progress we've made during the last half of the year and are heading into 2017 with what we feel is a great deal of momentum."

Fourth Quarter 2016 Financial Highlights

Bookings: Annual Contract Value (ACV) bookings were $6.4 million.

Annual Contract Value (ACV) bookings were $6.4 million. Total Revenue: Total revenue was $12.6 million.

Total revenue was $12.6 million. Subscription Revenue: Total subscription revenue was $11.4 million.

Total subscription revenue was $11.4 million. Backlog : ACV in deployment was $12.6 million at the end of the quarter.

: ACV in deployment was $12.6 million at the end of the quarter. Gross Margin: Gross margin was 69%.





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Mattersight's net loss was $3.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. The Company realized positive "Adjusted EBITDA1" of $0.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2016. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. For a reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA, see the accompanying schedule.

MATTERSIGHT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited and in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months For the Twelve Months Ended Ended Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, 2016 2015 2016 2015 Revenue: Subscription revenue $ 11,423 $ 9,572 $ 38,720 $ 36,091 Other revenue 1,136 800 3,377 3,821 Total revenue 12,559 10,372 42,097 39,912 Operating expenses: Cost of subscription revenue 2,525 2,219 10,365 8,072 Cost of other revenue 1,379 674 3,423 2,604 Total cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation and amortization 3,904 2,893 13,788 10,676 Research and development 2,914 3,706 12,502 13,891 Sales and marketing 3,397 3,738 16,848 13,754 General and administrative 2,877 2,894 11,827 11,705 Depreciation and amortization 1,650 1,335 5,946 4,942 Total operating expenses 14,742 14,566 60,911 54,968 Operating loss (2,183 ) (4,194 ) (18,814 ) (15,056 ) Non-operating income (expense): Interest and other borrowing costs (1,027 ) (166 ) (2,319 ) (600 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability 109 -- 167 3 Other non-operating income 6 6 39 10 Total non-operating income (expense) (912 ) (160 ) (2,113 ) (587 ) Loss before income taxes (3,095 ) (4,354 ) (20,927 ) (15,643 ) Income tax provision (24 ) (7 ) (50 ) (38 ) Net loss (3,119 ) (4,361 ) (20,977 ) (15,681 ) Dividends related to 7% Series B convertible preferred stock (146 ) (147 ) (586 ) (588 ) Net loss available to common stock holders $ (3,265 ) $ (4,508 ) $ (21,563 ) $ (16,269 ) Per share of common stock: Basic net loss available to common stock holders $ (0.13 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.86 ) $ (0.70 ) Diluted net loss available to common stock holders $ (0.13 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.86 ) $ (0.70 ) Shares used to calculate basic net loss per share 25,366 24,963 25,209 23,264 Shares used to calculate diluted net loss per share 25,366 24,963 25,209 23,264 Stock-based compensation expense is included in individual line items above: Total cost of revenue $ 72 $ 68 $ 371 $ 255 Research and development 271 262 1,134 1,075 Sales and marketing 282 218 1,697 1,330 General and administrative 404 596 2,122 2,742

MATTERSIGHT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31, December 31, 2016 2015 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,538 $ 15,407 Receivables net of allowances of $311 and $24, respectively 8,508 4,863 Prepaid expenses 4,440 4,582 Other current assets 296 235 Total current assets 25,782 25,087 Equipment and leasehold improvements, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $19,748 and $14,805, respectively 9,576 8,523 Goodwill 972 972 Intangible assets, net of amortization of $3,820 and $3,351, respectively 3,201 3,353 Other long-term assets (includes $4,210 in restricted cash at December 31, 2016) 6,033 2,467 Total assets $ 45,564 $ 40,402 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Short-term debt $ 738 $ -- Accounts payable 1,835 1,223 Accrued compensation and related costs 2,302 2,761 Unearned revenue 4,911 6,378 Capital leases 1,982 1,819 Other current liabilities 3,374 1,796 Total current liabilities 15,142 13,977 Long-term debt 20,839 -- Long-term unearned revenue 757 1,597 Long-term capital leases 1,602 1,614 Other long-term liabilities 5,945 5,689 Total liabilities 44,285 22,877 7% Series B convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized and designated; 1,637,948 and 1,644,768 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2016 and December 31, 2015, respectively, with a liquidation preference of $10,985 and $10,443 at December 31, 2016 and December 31, 2015, respectively 8,354 8,388 Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 35,000,000 shares authorized; none issued -- -- Common stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 27,511,361 and 27,636,853 shares issued at December 31, 2016 and December 31, 2015, respectively; and 26,622,706 and 25,849,876 shares outstanding at December 31, 2016 and December 31, 2015, respectively 275 276 Additional paid-in capital 264,214 264,212 Accumulated deficit (263,062 ) (242,085 ) Treasury stock, at cost, 888,655 and 1,786,977 shares at December 31, 2016 and December 31, 2015, respectively (4,455 ) (9,239 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,047 ) (4,027 ) Total stockholders' (deficit) equity (7,075 ) 9,137 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 45,564 $ 40,402

MATTERSIGHT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited and in thousands) For the Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, Dec. 31, 2016 2015 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net loss $ (20,977 ) $ (15,681 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Discount accretion and other debt-related costs 436 -- Depreciation and amortization 5,946 4,942 Stock-based compensation 5,324 5,402 Provision for uncollectible amounts 287 -- Change in fair value of warrant liability (167 ) (3 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Receivables (3,932 ) (1,403 ) Prepaid expenses 71 (623 ) Other current assets (62 ) (118 ) Other long-term assets (3,615 ) 1,028 Accounts payable 375 (29 ) Accrued compensation and related costs (459 ) 520 Unearned revenue (2,307 ) (2,416 ) Other current liabilities 722 (1,675 ) Other long-term liabilities 582 3,667 Total adjustments 3,201 9,292 Net cash used in operating activities (17,776 ) (6,389 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Capital expenditures (3,714 ) (4,917 ) Investment in intangible assets (349 ) (171 ) Net cash used in investing activities (4,063 ) (5,088 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Proceeds from term loan and other borrowings 28,880 -- Repayments of term loan and other borrowings (6,945 ) (750 ) Proceeds from line of credit 16,246 15,000 Repayments of line of credit (16,246 ) (15,000 ) Fees paid for issuance of term loan (724 ) -- Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net -- 15,942 Principal payments on capital lease obligations (2,296 ) (2,116 ) Cash paid to satisfy tax withholding upon employee vesting (440 ) (874 ) 7% Series B convertible preferred stock dividend (10 ) -- Proceeds from exercise of stock options 236 241 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 289 212 Net cash provided by financing activities 18,990 12,655 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (20 ) (9 ) (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (2,869 ) 1,169 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 15,407 14,238 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 12,538 $ 15,407 Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities: Capital lease obligations incurred $ 2,447 $ 2,737 Capital equipment purchased on credit 2,447 2,737 Financing of intellectual property purchased, at fair value -- 1,958 Issuance of warrant, at fair value 924 -- Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information: Interest paid $ 1,343 $ 314