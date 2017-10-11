Matthew Linderman Commences Position as Chief Operating Officer and General Manager of Boca West Country Club

BOCA RATON, FL--(Marketwired - October 11, 2017) - Matthew Linderman, CCM (Certified Club Manager), has commenced his position as the Chief Operating Officer and General Manager of Boca West Country Club, the nation's number one residential country club in the U.S.

Mr. Linderman joined Boca West Country Club in 2005 after serving as the Director of Food and Beverage at the Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach. He joined Boca West as the Assistant Food and Beverage Director and moved up the ranks quickly, serving first as Food and Beverage Director, then as Club Manager. He became Assistant General Manager in 2015.

"I look forward to further elevating Boca West Country Club and particularly appreciate having the confidence of the Boca West Board of Governors, the club members and my predecessor, Jay DiPietro," Mr. Linderman said.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Linderman served as the Director of Food and Beverage for the Four Seasons Hotel in Washington, DC. In addition, he assisted with the opening task force for several Four Seasons properties throughout the company. Other previous employers include the National Hotel in Miami Beach, The Luxury Collection Bal Harbour Beach Resort, Sheraton Biscayne Bay Hotel Miami, the Rainbow Room in New York, and Middle Bay Country Club on Long Island.

A native of Long Island, New York, Mr. Linderman resides in Boynton Beach with his wife and two daughters. He is a graduate of Florida International University with a degree in Hospitality and a concentration in wine and spirits/formal dining. He has been or currently is a member of the Club Managers Association of America, internationally and locally, the FIU Alumni Association, the American Sommelier Association, the Chaine des Rotisseurs, Miami Beach and Palm Beach, and the American Institute of Wine and Food, Florida and Washington, D.C.

"The members are delighted to have Matthew as the new COO/GM at Boca West. He is beyond competent and hard working. His extensive knowledge of private country club management, along with his experience in 5 star hospitality at some of the country's top hotels and restaurants means that our members will get the very best, whether it is in our tennis programs, in the many restaurants on the club grounds, in the spa and fitness center, on the golf courses or elsewhere at Boca West Country Club," Howard Liebman, chairman of the board said.

Mr. Linderman helped oversee the construction and design of Boca West's $50 million Golf and Activities Center, which opened earlier this year. The new center includes multiple restaurants, a golf shop, boutique, multiple function rooms, and state-of-the-art locker rooms.

The Boca West golf experience is first-rate with four championship golf courses, all of which showcase the celebrated design talents of Pete Dye, Arnold Palmer and Jim Fazio. Boca West is also home to a $1.9-million Tennis Center with a lighted stadium court and seating for over 300 and new to the facility, two U.S Open Cushion courts with eight Pickleball courts. Boca West is recipient of the 2013 U.S. Tennis Association (USTA) Outstanding Tennis Facility Award.

About Boca West Country Club

An award-winning community, home to more than 6,000 residents (3,400 families), with magnificent residences including townhomes, patio homes, villas, garden apartments and single-family homes. Boca West is the No. 1 Private Residential Country Club in the country and No. 1 Private Club, of all types, in Florida statewide. In February 2016, Boca West was named a Platinum Club of the World by Club Leaders Forum (ranked #16 out of 100). Boca West is a Platinum Club of America, 5-Star Private Club since 1997, and is proudly recognized as a Distinguished Emerald Club by BoardRoom Magazine since 2013. For more information, visit http://www.bocawestcc.org.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/10/11/11G146454/Images/Photo_Matthew_Linderman_Outside_JJ2_4816e2-0084bbf213d59bc28daae6c350249cbb.jpg