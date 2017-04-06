Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Appoints Vijay Viswanathan as Lead Manager of Canadian Equity Strategy; Jim Hall to remain as Co-manager

CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - April 06, 2017) - Mawer Investment Management Ltd. announced today that Vijay Viswanathan, CFA, has been named lead manager of the Mawer Canadian Equity strategy effective July 1, 2017. Mr. Viswanathan joined Mawer in 2007 and has been co-manager of the Canadian Equity strategy since 2011. Mr. Viswanathan is also the Director of Research and serves on the firm's Management Committee. Jim Hall, Mawer's CIO, will remain actively involved in the management of the Canadian Equity strategy as co-manager and will continue as co-manager of the firm's Global Equity strategy.

About Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

