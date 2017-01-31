Mawer Offers New Emerging Markets Equity Fund

CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - January 31, 2017) - Mawer Investment Management Ltd. (Mawer) (www.mawer.com) launched a new fund today, offering investors an opportunity to invest in emerging markets using Mawer's time-tested investment approach: "Be Boring. Make Money™"

Mawer has 30 years of experience investing in emerging markets within its International equity strategy and more recently in its global small cap and global equity strategies. The new Mawer Emerging Markets Equity Fund will be managed by Peter Lampert, CFA, who also co-manages the Mawer International Equity Fund.

Emerging markets include a wide variety of countries such as India, Brazil and China. Higher economic growth rates have led these countries to become larger contributors to the global economy which has resulted in a greater number of investment opportunities. Stocks in emerging markets have shown a wider dispersion in returns than those in developed markets, highlighting the importance of stock selection in emerging markets.

Although there are many emerging markets mutual funds and ETFs available to investors, many simply invest in the largest companies, which are not necessarily the best investment opportunities.

"We bring Mawer's 'boring' investment approach to these 'exciting' markets," says Mr. Lampert. "We focus on large and small cap companies with strong business models, excellent management teams, and attractive stock valuations."

About Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer is an independent investment firm managing portfolios for a broad range of institutional and individual investors for over 40 years. The Firm manages in excess of $40 billion across all major asset classes. Visit Mawer at www.mawer.com.