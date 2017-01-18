Max Sound Corporation Offers Litigation Update

Announces New Action Against Google as Co-Owner of ODT Patents

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - January 18, 2017) - Max Sound Corporation's ( OTC PINK : MAXD) attorneys at Buether Joe & Carpenter, LLC stated today that the Company received a notice from the Federal Circuit Court of Appeals that affirmed the order of the District Court dismissing MAXD's patent infringement lawsuit against Google for lack of standing. The Court did not issue a written decision explaining its reasoning or that the Company's arguments were not correct; however, we believe that their decision was predicated on the fact that as co-owners of the patents with Vedanti, we can simply refile together against Google. The Court also issued an order denying Google's motion arguing that the Company's appeal should be dismissed as moot.

In November 2016, MAXD took the necessary steps to protect itself from such an outcome by entering into the agreement with Vedanti Licensing Limited ("VLL") and Vedanti Systems Limited ("Vedanti") under (the "VLL/Max Sound Agreement") granting the Company co-ownership of U.S. Patent No. 7,974,339 (the "`339 Patent") in the event the appeal was not successful. Thus, MAXD will now become a co-owner with VLL of the `339 Patent and, pursuant to the VLL/Max Sound Agreement, the Company and VLL intend to file a new lawsuit against Google for infringement as co-owners. The Court's decision does not have any affect on the merits of the infringement claims against Google and we intend to file a stronger claim vigorously enforcing the rights of our intellectual property.

