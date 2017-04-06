MaxLinear Joins HomeGrid Forum's Board of Directors

Leading provider of semiconductor solutions committed to the future of G.hn

BEAVERTON, OR--(Marketwired - April 06, 2017) -

News highlights:

MaxLinear, a leading provider of integrated radio frequency and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connected home and wired and wireless infrastructure markets, joins HomeGrid Forum Board of Directors

HomeGrid Forum Board expands to six companies spanning all sectors of the communications industry

HomeGrid Forum today announced that MaxLinear has joined AT&T, BT, CenturyLink, Marvell and Sigma Designs on the Board of Directors to help support the deployment of G.hn technology. MaxLinear recently acquired Marvell's G.hn business unit. Leonard Dauphinee, Ph.D., MaxLinear VP and Chief Technology Officer, Broadband Group, will represent the company on the board.

"We are pleased to be joining the HomeGrid Forum Board to help advance G.hn technology," commented Kishore Seendripu, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of MaxLinear. "Our company is broadening its portfolio of network connectivity solutions. Adding G.hn to our existing MoCA technology offerings will allow us to provide a full range of connectivity options for both the operator and retail markets."

Donna Yasay, President of the HomeGrid Forum, said, "MaxLinear is a leading provider of analog and mixed-signal technologies used in a range broadband access and connectivity applications. The company's dedication to the future of G.hn reflects its commitment to the technology. As part of the HomeGrid Forum, MaxLinear will help promote G.hn solutions to its broad customer base, contributing to the growing success of this technology."

About HomeGrid Forum

HomeGrid Forum (HGF) is an industry alliance that brings together the world's best in technology innovators, silicon vendors, system manufacturers and service providers to promote G.hn, a globally recognized gigabit home networking technology based on ITU-T standards. Over 70 members promote the global adoption of G.hn, a single unified, multi-sourced networking technology -- over coax, copper pairs, powerline, and plastic optical fiber -- while continuing to support HomePNA deployments and their transition to G.hn. HomeGrid Forum provides G.hn silicon and system certification through a strict compliance and interoperability testing program. For more information on HomeGrid Forum, please visit our website at www.homegridforum.org.

Follow us on @homegrid_forum