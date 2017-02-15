MaxLite announces 10-year warranty on LED lighting fixtures

Industry-leading warranty coverage includes parts and labor

WEST CALDWELL, NJ--(Marketwired - February 15, 2017) - MaxLite, a leading manufacturer of energy-efficient lighting, today announced the introduction of a 10-year warranty on MaxLite LED indoor and outdoor lighting fixtures that includes coverage for parts and labor.

This industry-leading warranty provides MaxLite's customers with higher levels of quality assurance and value in every lighting category.

"From the beginning, MaxLite has stood firmly behind its products," said President and CEO Yon Sung. "Our new 10-year warranty reaffirms our confidence in the quality and performance of the MaxLite LED portfolio and our long-term commitment to our customers."

MaxLite has more than 20 years of experience bringing quality, certified energy-efficient lighting solutions to market. One of the first movers into LED technology in the industry, MaxLite is capable of offering extensive warranties due to its ongoing commitment to using the highest quality components, including LED chips and drivers, available. MaxLite products undergo rigorous product testing and verification by its NVLAP- and UL-accredited laboratories and accredited third-party testing partners. As a result of MaxLite's dedication to achieving the highest product performance standards, most MaxLite LED products are ENERGY STAR certified and listed on the Design Lights Consortium (DLC) Qualified Products List.

MaxLite's new 10-year warranty covers parts and labor on most MaxLite LED indoor and outdoor fixtures, which can be installed in a variety of commercial and industrial settings, including offices, hospitals, schools and universities, hotels, retail centers, warehouses, manufacturing plants, parking facilities and gas stations.

For complete terms and conditions applicable to the new 10-year warranty, please visit: http://maxlite.com/resources/warranties.

About MaxLite (www.maxlite.com)

MaxLite has been committed to providing energy-efficient lighting products for more than 20 years. One of the first movers into LED technology in the industry, MaxLite offers an extensive line of quality, certified indoor and outdoor LED lamps and luminaires. A four-time recipient of the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award for its industry leadership, MaxLite continues to be at the forefront of energy-efficient technologies through the innovative research and development capabilities of its New Jersey headquarters and California office. For more information, call 800-555-5629, email info@maxlite.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.