MaxLite earns award for protecting the environment through energy efficiency

WEST CALDWELL, NJ--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - MaxLite has been named a 2017 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year -- Sustained Excellence Award winner for continued leadership in protecting our environment through superior energy efficiency achievements. MaxLite's accomplishments will be recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy in Washington, D.C. on April 26, 2017.

MaxLite is receiving the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award for the fourth year in a row, and fifth time overall, for its leadership in manufacturing lighting products that earn the ENERGY STAR, the government-backed symbol of energy efficiency.

"We are honored to receive the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year -- Sustained Excellence Award, and to be recognized by the EPA for the fourth straight year," said MaxLite President and CEO Yon Sung. "MaxLite remains committed to increasing the number of innovative, ENERGY STAR certified lighting solutions available to the market, as well as educating consumers on the environmental and cost-saving benefits that may be achieved through choosing more energy-efficient lighting."

MaxLite offers a portfolio of nearly 500 ENERGY STAR certified lamps and luminaires for the commercial building, residential and OEM markets. As a manufacturer-supplier of ENERGY STAR certified products, MaxLite is also an Innovation Partner in the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Zero Energy Ready Homes (ZERH) program, an initiative to bring more zero energy homes to market.

In 2015 alone, ENERGY STAR and its partners saved American businesses and consumers 503 billion kilowatt hours and $34 billion dollars on their energy bills, while achieving broad emission reductions.

The 2017 Partner of the Year -- Sustained Excellence Awards are bestowed upon a diverse set of organizations that have demonstrated continued leadership in energy efficiency. Winners hail from small, family-owned businesses to Fortune 500 organizations -- representing energy-efficient products, services, new homes, and buildings in the commercial, industrial, and public sectors.

For a complete list of 2017 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR's awards program, visit www.energystar.gov/awardwinners.

About MaxLite (www.maxlite.com)

MaxLite has been committed to providing energy-efficient lighting products since 1993. One of the first movers into LED technology in the industry, MaxLite offers an extensive line of quality, certified indoor and outdoor LED lamps and luminaires. A five-time recipient of the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award for its industry leadership, MaxLite continues to be at the forefront of energy-efficient technologies through the innovative research and development capabilities of its New Jersey headquarters and California office. For more information, call 800-555-5629, email info@maxlite.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR has 16,000 partners working to protect the environment through greater energy efficiency, including manufacturers, retailers, public schools, hospitals, real estate companies, and home builders. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners have saved American families and businesses $430 billion on their energy bills and 4.6 trillion kilowatt-hours of energy, while achieving broad emissions reductions-including 2.8 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions.

ENERGY STAR® is the simple choice for energy efficiency. For 25 years, EPA's ENERGY STAR program has been America's resource for saving energy and protecting the environment. Join the millions already making a difference at energystar.gov.