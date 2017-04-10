Maxta Awarded 5-Star Rating in CRN's 2017 Partner Program Guide

Annual guide recognizes the channel's top partner programs

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - April 10, 2017) - Maxta Inc., a leading provider of software-centric hyperconvergence, announced today that it has received a 5-Star rating from CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, in the publication's 2017 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide is the definitive listing of partner programs from technology vendors that provide products and services through the IT channel. The 5-Star Partner Program Guide rating recognizes an elite subset of companies that offer solution providers the best partnering elements in their channel programs.

To determine the 2017 5-Star ratings, The Channel Company's research team assessed each vendor's partner program based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support and communication.

Maxta focuses on building mutually successful business models with partners and works side-by-side with them to help formulate sales strategies and close opportunities. The Maxta partner program includes deal registrations, discounts, co-marketing support, sales and technical resources and other benefits designed to create new opportunities and increase partner profitability.

"For solution providers, finding the right technology vendors to partner with is crucial to the health of their business, and the vast array of choices can be overwhelming," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "Our annual Partner Program Guide and 5-Star ratings help them narrow the field, identifying the most rewarding partner programs and outlining their strengths and benefits."

"We are very pleased that CRN has once again awarded the Maxta Partner Program a 5-Star rating, recognizing it as one of the top partner programs in the industry," said Yoram Novick, founder and chief executive, Maxta Inc. "Our software-centric hyperconvergence solutions, combined with the support needed to efficiently deliver them to customers, are helping partners close sales more quickly and pursue more opportunities in the rapidly growing market for hyperconverged infrastructure."

The 2017 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/ppg.

About Maxta

Maxta is redefining enterprise IT infrastructure through a groundbreaking approach to hyperconvergence that dramatically simplifies operation while delivering much greater agility and cost savings. Our award-winning MxSP software and MaxDeploy appliances offer unparalleled freedom of choice in servers, storage devices and server virtualization platforms, while eliminating the need for complex and costly storage arrays. For more information, visit us at www.maxta.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

