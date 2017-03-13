Maxta Recognized on CRN's Inaugural Software-Defined Data Center 50 List

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) - Maxta Inc., a leading provider of software-centric hyperconvergence, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Maxta® to its 2017 Software-Defined Data Center 50 list. This inaugural list recognizes channel-friendly companies that provide some of the most innovative data center technology available.

Selected by CRN editors, the 2017 Software-Defined Data Center 50 list recognizes technology vendors that are leading the way in meeting a growing need for state-of-the-art offerings that virtualize infrastructure and deliver it as a service. These vendors are instrumental in helping solution providers select and deploy the right tools for building virtualized environments -- a critical first step in transitioning customers to the cloud. In addition to honoring vendors for outstanding products and services, the list serves as a valuable guide for solution providers looking for best-in-class software-defined data center technology suppliers.

CRN editors select companies for the Software-Defined Data Center 50 list on the basis of multiple criteria, including each company's overall impact on the market, its influence on the channel as a whole, and the desirability of the technology and services it makes available to its partners.

Maxta software-centric hyperconvergence solutions provide the ability to rapidly deploy a hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) on any x86 server with a choice of hypervisors and storage devices, to deliver a flexible, highly-scalable foundation for the software-defined data center. With Maxta software, the need for proprietary HCI appliances, conventional storage arrays and storage area networks is eliminated, resulting in dramatically simpler management and significant cost savings.

"Data centers are evolving rapidly, with the rise of software-defined solutions enabling centralization, automation and scale on an unprecedented level," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "The vendors on CRN's Software-Defined Data Center 50 list enable solution providers to reap the powerful benefits of this new technology: optimal computing speeds, superior data storage and management capabilities, reliable power and excellent energy efficiency. We congratulate this year's Software-Defined Data Center 50 on the technical ingenuity and effective partnership-building that have earned them this important place in the IT channel."

"We're proud to have been named to the inaugural CRN Software-Defined Data Center 50 list, which we believe reflects the increasingly important role that software-centric hyperconvergence will play in the rise of the software-defined data center," said Yoram Novick, founder and chief executive, Maxta Inc. "Our solutions are being deployed across a wide range of environments and workloads, including mission and business critical applications, virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), remote and branch offices (ROBO), and among cloud service providers as a simpler and more cost-effective foundation for their service offerings."

The Software-Defined Data Center 50 list is featured online at www.CRN.com/sddc50.

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook

Tweet This:

@TheChannelCo names @maxtainc to @CRN 2017 Software-Defined Data Center 50 #CRNSDDC50 www.CRN.com/sddc50

About Maxta

Maxta is redefining enterprise IT infrastructure through a groundbreaking approach to hyperconvergence that dramatically simplifies operation while delivering much greater agility and cost savings. Our award-winning MxSP software and MaxDeploy appliances offer unparalleled freedom of choice in servers, storage devices and server virtualization platforms, while eliminating the need for complex and costly storage arrays. For more information, visit us at www.maxta.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About the Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

Copyright ©2017. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.