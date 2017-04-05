Maxtech Acquires Manganese Claims in the State of Amazonas, Brazil

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - April 05, 2017) - Maxtech Ventures Inc. ( CSE : MVT) ( CSE : MVT.CN) ( FRANKFURT : M1N) ( OTC PINK : MTEHF) ("Maxtech" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed an arms-length binding agreement to acquire 9,999.23 hectares of additional mineral claims with indications of manganese in the State of Amazonas, Brazil.

The terms of the acquisition include the payment of US$35,000 and the issuance of 300,000 common shares of Maxtech, the transaction is subject to the CSE and other regulatory body approvals. Maxtech has now amassed over 50,000 hectares of exploration claims in the region.

Amazonas is a state in Brazil located in the northwestern corner of the country, it is the largest Brazilian State by area and the 9th largest country subdivision in the world, being greater than the areas of Uruguay, Paraguay, and Chile combined. Export of mineralized materials from the claim area could be done by truck to river transportation by barge to the Port of Manaus, in Amazonas. Manaus is an important commercial center for ocean-going vessels traveling the Amazon and is the main transport hub for the entire upper Amazon basin, with access to the Atlantic ocean for exporting products globally.

The manganese mineralization observed in the area is similar to the Company's Juina claim areas in Mato Grosso and the Espigao area of the State of Rondonia. Extensive exploration is planned for both hydrothermal vein style deposits and colluvium rich, clast deposits.

Maxtech, CEO Peter Wilson states, "The size of the surface showings are significant with cobbles the size of a small car. We are very excited to have again expanded our direct ownership with claims in Amazonas. The Company continues to grow with our goal to be one of the largest explorers for manganese claims in Brazil."

About Maxtech Ventures Inc.

Maxtech Ventures Inc. is a Canadian based diversified industries corporation with gold and manganese mineral properties. Its focus is on mining and the products that are derived therefrom.

For additional information see the Company's web site at http://www.maxtech-ventures.com.

Further information about the Company is available on www.SEDAR.com under the Company's profile.

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively "forward-looking information") as those terms are used in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and similar Canadian laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated", "anticipates" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the business of the Company, the Property, financing and certain corporate changes. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.