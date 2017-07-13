Maxtech Continues Exploration Program on Claims in Mato Grosso, Brazil

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - July 13, 2017) - Maxtech Ventures Inc. ( CSE : MVT) ( CSE : MVT.CN) ( CNSX : MVT) ( FRANKFURT : M1N) ( OTC PINK : MTEHF) ("Maxtech" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has begun the next stage of exploration and is applying for a GUIA trial mining licence.

An application is being prepared and will be submitted to the DNPM (National Department of Mineral Production, Departamento Nacional da Produção Mineral) in August for a GUIA (Guia de Utilizacao, ie trial mining use permit) licence allowing the Company to mine and process "initial high-grade surface tonnage" (as released on May 4th). Subject to permitting, mining will commence on the Juina claims to a maximum 6,000 tons of manganese bearing material permitted under each GUIA.

Maxtech has also engaged Mr. John Harper B.Sc., P.Geol, to update the recently published regional independent N.I. 43-101 technical report (as filed on March 30th) on its manganese projects in the State of Mato Grosso, Brazil. The updated report will provide additional anaylsis of samples taken from auger drilling and pitting from the second phase of exploration.

John Harper has worked in the region since 2006, initially conducting exploration and bulk sampling of diamond bearing kimberlites. From 2008 he has reviewed, mapped and developed numerous (~100) manganese showings, several of which were or currently are in production. Mr. Harper is an international mineral exploration geoscientist and consultant with over 40 years industry experience in base and precious metals, manganese, uranium and diamond exploration. He is a member in good standing of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA) and Ontario (APGO). His international experience has taken him to projects throughout North America, Brazil and Africa. For the past several years, his expertise has taken him to Brazil where he has managed comprehensive exploration programs for Meridian Mining S.E. (TSX VENTURE: MNO) on their manganese claims.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. John Harper B.Sc., P.Geol, who is a Qualified Person with respect to Maxtech's manganese project as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Maxtech Ventures Inc.

Maxtech Ventures Inc. is a Canadian based corporation with gold and manganese mineral properties. Its focus is on mining and the products that are derived therefrom.

