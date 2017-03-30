Maxtech Continues Manganese Due Diligence in Mato Grosso, Brazil, Files Regional NI 43-101

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) - Maxtech Ventures Inc. ( CSE : MVT) ( CSE : MVT.CN) ( OTC PINK : MTEHF) ( FRANKFURT : M1N) ("Maxtech" or the "Company), is pleased to announce it has filed on SEDAR its initial regional National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") for the Brasnorte research concessions, located in the State of Mato Grosso, Brazil entitled "Hydrothermal Manganese Mineralization Rondonia / Mato Grosso, Brazil."

The Company continues their acquisition strategy to grow with additional manganese claims. Further due diligence was necessary in this region to determine future costs of mining exploration and near term production opportunities. The NI 43-101 will assist Maxtech by identifying similar characteristics in other potential mineralized material claims throughout the region.

Summary Report Excerpt: This report has been prepared as an overview of the emerging high quality, hydrothermal manganese mineralized camp located in the western Brazilian States of Rondonia and Mato Grosso. The known mineralization strikes easterly for at least 250 km from Eastern Rondonia across the State borders into Mato Grosso. Mineralization consists primarily of hydrothermal manganese in the form of pyrolusite (MnO2). It occurs as surficial, eroded clasts and cobbles of material with assays reported to greater than 54% Mn and less weathered, primary veins of similar material. Veins have been shown to extend from surface to below 80 metres and still be open below that depth.

John Harper: The author, has worked in the region since 2006, initially conducting exploration and bulk sampling of diamond bearing kimberlites. From 2008 he has reviewed, mapped and developed numerous (~100) manganese showings, several of which were or currently are in production. Mr. Harper is an international mineral exploration geoscientist and consultant with over 30 years industry experience in base and precious metals, manganese, uranium and diamond exploration. He is a member in good standing of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA) and Ontario (APGO). His international experience has taken him to projects throughout North America, Brazil and Africa. For the past several years, his expertise has taken him to Brazil where he has managed comprehensive exploration programs for Meridian Mining S.E. manganese claims.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. John Harper B.Sc., P.Geol, who is a Qualified Person with respect to Maxtech's manganese project as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Maxtech Ventures Inc.

Maxtech Ventures Inc. is a Canadian based diversified industries corporation with gold and manganese mineral properties. Its focus is on mining and the products that are derived therefrom.

