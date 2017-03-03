Maxtech Initiates Phase I Manganese Exploration Program in Brazil

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 3, 2017) - Maxtech Ventures Inc. (CSE:MVT)(CSE:MVT.CN)(OTC PINK:MTEHF)(FRANKFURT:M1N) ("Maxtech" or the "Company") is pleased to report that John Harper B. Sc., P. Geo. will be supervising the regional exploration programs.

Peter Wilson CEO said, "The market for manganese is three fold, in fertilizer it is an essential nutrient in photo synthesis creating greener crops, for steel production in the creation of alloys and of course in high-grade form it is becoming more prevalent in the battery market. Maxtech is well positioned to increase its licence holdings as it conducts these regional exploration programs."

Prospecting and mapping, combined with systematic geochemical soil surveys, and ground based geophysical surveys will be performed to identify and develop manganese mineralization and its trends. There are two styles of manganese mineralization and each method requires different techniques to explore and develop the resource. Mineralization occurs as local cobbles and clasts within the colluvium and saprolite horizons above weathered hydrothermal pyrolusite bearing veins and the hydrothermal veins themselves.

The current exploration program is designed to test the character and expand the size of colluvium showings that have been identified on the property. Close control for the dimensions and grade will be accomplished utilizing techniques including hand dug pits, mobile auger drills and trenching with backhoes.

Maxtech's green field exploration strategy for areas with extensive forest cover will be inexpensive, quick and effective while having the least surface disturbance of any exploration method. The hydrothermal vein mineralization is hosted beneath the surficial, weathered horizons. Development of these showings will require further geophysical surveys, both ground and airborne based. Follow up by traditional core drilling is expected as exploration advances.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. John Harper B.Sc., P. Geo. who is a Qualified Person with respect to Maxtech's manganese project as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

The Company also announces that pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan it is issuing 1,500,000 incentive stock options at an exercise price of $0.47 cents per share to certain officers, directors and consultants. In accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan, the options granted are exercisable for up to five years from the issue date.

About Maxtech Ventures Inc.

Maxtech Ventures Inc. is a Canadian based diversified industries corporation with gold and manganese mineral properties. Its focus is on mining and the products that are derived therefrom.

