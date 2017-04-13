Maxtech Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - April 13, 2017) - Maxtech Ventures Inc. ( CSE : MVT)( CSE : MVT.CN) ( FRANKFURT : M1N), ( OTC : MTEHF) ("Maxtech" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGSM") held on April 7, 2017 in Vancouver. The motions approved by Maxtech's shareholders included the following:

Approval of the number of directors;

Election of all three nominees to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company, or until their successors are elected or appointed. Directors Peter Wilson , Santokh Sabota , and Eugene Hodgenson were approved and elected;

Re-appointment of Dale Matheson Carr - Hilton Labonte LLP, Chartered Accountants as the Company's external auditor; and

Approval of the Company's stock option plan.

The Company also announces the appointment of Mr. Alex Tsakumis, of Vancouver, BC to the board of directors.

Mr. Tsakumis is a seasoned executive in the mining space with over twenty years investment experience within the North American capital markets with private and public companies

Maxtech CEO Peter Wilson states, "We wish to thank Mr. Wright for serving on the Company's board. We are happy to welcome Mr. Tsakumis to the board and look forward to his assistance in moving the Company forward."

About Maxtech Ventures Inc.

Maxtech Ventures Inc. is a Canadian based diversified industries corporation with gold and manganese mineral properties. Its focus is on mining and the products that are derived therefrom.

