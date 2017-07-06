Maxtech Signs Strategic Agreement with Maringa Ferro-Liga S.A of Brazil

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - July 06, 2017) - Maxtech Ventures Inc. ( CSE : MVT) ( CSE : MVT.CN) ( CNSX : MVT) ( FRANKFURT : M1N) ( OTC PINK : MTEHF), ("Maxtech" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Maringá Ferro-Liga S.A of Brazil.

Maxtech's goal is to become a diversified mining company with a high-grade manganese footprint. The primary business program has been the assembly and acquisition of key mineral projects for future exploration. In Brazil, Maxtech has positioned itself with more than 50,000 hectares of potential high grade Mn mineralization claims, as previously disclosed in its release of May 4th 2017. The Company's long term strategy is to grow organically by building a vertical mining operation to sell high-grade manganese to global markets focused on renewable energy, steel production and fertilizers with Mn additives to increase plant/crop fertility.

Maxtech has entered into an agreement with Maringá Ferro-Liga to enable the joint evaluation, exploration and potential acquisition of project specific manganese assets in Brazil, and if justified, to engage in the development and mining of specific claims. Maxtech and Maringa will sign project-specific agreements between the parties prior to engaging in any operations on properties.The agreement shall have a term of 3 years and is non-exclusive.

Peter Wilson, CEO Maxtech said, "Maringá is a diversified industry leader in the uses of manganese in Brazil, making it the perfect partner for Maxtech. Under this association Maxtech hopes to develop more than an exploration partner, enabling the Company to explore, mine and distribute manganese in Brazil with an industry leader."

Luis Pessoa, Commercial Director from Maringá Ferro-Liga said, "Having a reliable and local source of high grade manganese ore is an important competitive advantage to Maringá. The cooperation agreement with Maxtech enables us to profit from their well recognized know-how to research and explore potential areas in Brazil."

About Grupo Maringá

Founded in 1946, Grupo Maringá now has over 2,000 employees with over USD $200 million in 2016 revenues. The Maringá companies are located in the states of Paraná and São Paulo. They produce sugar cane, sugar, ethanol, energy and manganese alloy. Maringá Ferro-Liga S.A. is a subsidiary of Grupo Maringá and is located in Itapeva, State of São Paulo. It is the second largest manganese ferroalloy producer in South America, producing high quality silico-manganese and high-carbon ferromanganese.

About Maxtech Ventures Inc.

Maxtech Ventures Inc. is a Canadian based corporation with gold and manganese mineral properties. Its focus is on mining and the products that are derived therefrom.

Further information about the Company is available on www.SEDAR.com under the Company's profile.

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively "forward-looking information") as those terms are used in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and similar Canadian laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated", "anticipates" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the business of the Company, the Property, financing and certain corporate changes. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.