Maya Announces Retention of Mackie Research Capital Corporation as Market Maintenance Service Provider

MONTRÉAL, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - Nov. 17, 2017) - Maya Gold & Silver Inc. ("Maya" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE:MYA) is pleased to announce an agreement (the "Agreement") with Mackie Research Capital Corporation ("Mackie") to provide market maintenance services for Maya in compliance with regulatory guidelines. Mackie will provide market stabilization and liquidity services of the shares on the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Agreement is for a period of six month and may be terminated by either party with a written notice of 30 days. There are no performance factors contained in the Agreement and Mackie will not receive any shares or options from Maya as compensation for the services it will render. Maya and Mackie are unrelated and unaffiliated entities but Mackie and/or its clients may have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of Maya.

Mackie is one of Canada's largest independent full service investment firms, and proudly traces its roots back to 1921. Mackie offers a full complement of capital markets and wealth management services to private clients, and growth companies.

