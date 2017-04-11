Maya Gold & Silver Announces the Repayment at Maturity of CAD$3.05M 8% Unsecured Convertible Debentures From Surplus Cash From Its Zgounder Silver Mine

BLAINVILLE, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) -

Maya Gold & Silver ("Maya" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE:MYA) announces the repayment of the $3,050,000 of 8% unsecured convertible debenture maturing between February 10 and March 28, 2017 (the "Debentures"). The Debentures contained features which permitted the holders at maturity to receive, cash; or common shares of Maya, or silver ingots produced from the Zgounder mine.

All debentures were presented for repayment and cancellation, and the principal amount was paid to the holders in cash. The funds for redemption, were obtained from Maya's operating subsidiary Zgounder Millenium Silver Mines, "While the Debenture conversion or repayment structure offered the investors interesting alternatives, the current metals market dictated the repayment of the principal plus interest to be in the best interests of these stakeholders. We appreciate and thank the stakeholders for their support and are pleased that these investors received the return of their capital." said Martin Wong Maya's CEO.

ABOUT MAYA

Maya Gold & Silver Inc. is a Canadian publicly listed mining corporation focused on the exploration and development of gold and silver deposits in Morocco. Maya is initiating mining and milling operations at its Zgounder Mine owned by Zgounder Millenium Silver Mining, a Maya 85% owned joint venture with l'Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines of the Kingdom of Morocco (15%).

