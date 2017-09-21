Mayo Clinic Doctor Joins Advanced Medical Isotope Corporation's (ADMD) Medical Advisory Board

RICHLAND, WA--(Marketwired - Sep 21, 2017) - Advanced Medical Isotope Corporation ( OTC PINK : ADMD), a late stage radiation oncology focused medical device company strengthened its Medical Advisory Board with the recent addition of Dr. Beau Toskich from Mayo Clinic, who has been informally working with the Company's advisory board for the last six months.

"We're pleased Dr. Toskich received the necessary permission from Mayo Clinic to join our advisory board. An enthusiastic and competent doctor, he, like others, sees the potential benefits of RadioGel™ for treating cancer," stated Dr. Michael Korenko, President and CEO of ADMD. "Our advisory board now has more than 135 years of combined experience in key disciplines, which provides us with important guidance as we move forward on development and commercialization plans."

Dr. Toskich is a Senior Associate Consultant in Vascular and Interventional Radiology at Mayo Clinic's Florida Campus and Assistant Professor, Vascular and Interventional Radiology, at the University of Florida College of Medicine. He earned his M.D. from Florida State University College of Medicine and completed a fellowship in Vascular and Interventional Radiology at the University of Florida. He is Board Certified in Diagnostic Radiology, Vascular and Interventional Radiology, and a Nuclear Regulatory Commission Authorized User.

About Advanced Medical Isotope Corporation ( OTC PINK : ADMD)

The strategic market sector of ADMD is isotope applications. Currently, the Company is engaged in the development of RadioGel™, an Yttrium-90 based brachytherapy device, for the treatment of tumors. Brachytherapy uses radiation to destroy cancerous tumors by placing a radioactive isotope inside the treatment area.

The company is engaging the FDA for permission to use RadioGel™ for the treatment of advanced basal and squamous cell skin cancers. The IsoPet Solutions division of AMI is focused on demonstrating the safety and therapeutic effectiveness for different animal cancers in four different university veterinary hospitals. AMI is positioning itself so that after this demonstration phase, The Company can begin to generate revenues through the sale of RadioGel™ to private animal clinics.

The Company currently is outsourcing material aspects of manufacturing of its product in the United States and intends to enter into licensing arrangements outside of the United States for the manufacturing and distribution of RadioGel™ in other countries.

About RadioGel™

RadioGel™ is a hydrogel liquid containing tiny Yttrium-90 phosphate particles to be injected into a tumor. This hydrogel is a liquid at temperatures below body temperature but begins to gel, harden, upon injection as the temperature increases to normal body temperature, thereby locking the particles in place. The particles emit a very high concentrated and contained beta irradiation to kill the tumor. The beta radiation has a short penetration distance so there is minimal collateral damage to healthy tissues outside of the injected area.

RadioGel™ also has a short half-life -- delivering more than 90% of its therapeutic radiation within 10 days. This compares favorably to other available treatment options requiring up to 6 weeks or more to deliver a full course of radiation therapy. This is an outpatient treatment much safer to the personnel treating the patient than competing brands and the patient can go home immediately with no risk to family members.

