Mayors, County Officials, City Councellors From America's Counties, Cities, Towns, Villages and Hamlets Will Fight Trump Plan to Eliminate Community Development Block Grants

Federal FY 2018 Budget Eliminates Critical Program for Cities, Counties

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - March 09, 2017) - The following joint statement was issued today from U.S. Conference of Mayors CEO & Executive Director Tom Cochran, National Association of Counties Executive Director Matthew Chase, and National League of Cities Executive Director Clarence Anthony following news of the Trump Administration's plan to eliminate the Community Development Block Grant program in his Fiscal Year 2018 budget for the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development:

"Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds are the heart, lungs and backbone of cities and counties, small, medium and large. By eliminating or cutting them, the Administration mortally wounds the places where the majority of Americans live, work and play. Such a move risks ending or harming programs that keep Americans safe, help them find better-paying jobs, improve their health and keep public facilities in good shape. It is an attack on places the President said he wanted to help.

"On behalf of the elected officials of America's cities and counties across this nation, we urgently request a meeting with HUD Secretary Ben Carson to discuss our utmost concern before any proposal is sent to Congress.

"The National Association of Counties and The United States Conference of Mayors visited Congress last week and solidified support for CDBG. The National League of Cities will follow next week. Together, strongly united with the full force of our organizations, we will demand from Congress, representing the people that sent them to Washington, that they take action to speak and vote against any proposal to cut or eliminate this vital and successful federal program."