Mayors Send Letter to President Trump in Support of U.S. Response to Syria's Chemical Weapons Attack

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - April 08, 2017) - The U.S. Conference of Mayors sent a letter today to President Donald J. Trump to express support for the recent air strikes on a Syrian airbase. The letter was signed by USCM President Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett, USCM Vice President New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, USCM Second Vice President Columbia Mayor Stephen Benjamin, and USCM CEO and Executive Director, Tom Cochran.

The letter praises the President for his appropriate response against Bashar al-Assad's "unacceptable and horrible use of chemical weapons on innocent men, women, children and babies living in the cities of his own nation, Syria." It also pledges support for "all innocent Syrians who have been forced against their own will to flee their cities to seek basic needs we all seek here at home and across our globe."

To read the full text of the letter, please see here or visit usmayors.org.

The U.S. Conference of Mayors is the official nonpartisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more. There are nearly 1400 such cities in the country today, and each city is represented in the Conference by its chief elected official, the mayor. Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/usmayors, or follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/usmayors.