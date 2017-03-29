Mayworks Celebrates Labour Arts in Toronto and Launches the 32nd Annual Mayworks Festival

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - Toronto's top labour artists, activists, organizations will be honoured at the Mayworks Labour Arts Awards Gala on Saturday, April 1, 2017 starting at 6 pm at the Steelworkers Hall, 25 Cecil St. This year's winners are:

Labour Activist: Pam Johnson Labour Artist: Syrus Marcus Ware Labour Organization: USW Local 1998 for STEELwool Creative Maverick: Graphic History Collective

The winner of this year's Min Sook Lee Award for Outstanding Contribution to Labour Arts is Lillian Allen. Known affectionately as Dr. Dub and a two-time Juno award winner, Lillian Allen is as a leading influential figure on the Canadian cultural landscape.

Please join Emcee Olivia Chow at our Gala Fundraiser and Festival Launch to celebrate 32 years for Labour Arts in the City. Many artists from this year Festival will be in attendance. Dinner, a cash bar and entertainment by Mama Conway and the Christie Pit Pickers will be included. A highlight of the evening is Mayworks' spectacular Silent Auction which includes weekend 'B and B' and cottage getaways, home-cooked dinner by Councillor Joe Mhevc in his home, yoga and writing classes, certificates from George Brown and University of Toronto for courses, and much much more!!

Mayworks is an annual multidisciplinary arts festival that celebrates the culture of all working peoples. Founded by the Toronto and York Region Labour Council, Mayworks has been uniting art and labour since 1986 by showcasing and promoting the artistic work and cultural production of artists-as-workers and workers-as-artists.

For tickets please go to https://mayworksawards.eventbrite.ca