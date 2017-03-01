ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - March 01, 2017) - Mazor Robotics ( TASE : MZOR) ( NASDAQ : MZOR), a pioneer and leader in the field of surgical guidance systems, will demo the new Mazor X system at Spine Summit 2017, the Annual Meeting of the Section on Disorders of the Spine and Peripheral Nerves in Las Vegas, March 8-11.

Visit booth #1110 during exhibit hours or attend the following special presentations to learn more about Mazor X:

Lunch Seminar: Introducing Mazor X™: Mazor Robotics' Next-Gen System

Moderator: Dr. Michael Steinmetz

Location: Valencia Ballroom

Date: Wednesday, March 8

Time: 12:30 - 1:30 pm

"What's New" Session: Clinical Experience of Mazor Robotics Guidance Systems and O-Arm® Imaging in Degenerative and Deformity Cases

Faculty: Dr. Jeffrey L. Gum

Location: Demo Theater

Date: Friday, March 10

Time: 9:47 - 9:57 am

The Mazor X system consists of sophisticated 3D planning tools and an intra-op guidance system with a precision Surgical Arm indicated for implant and instrument positioning in spine surgery -- the core of the Surgical Assurance Platform.

"Mazor's core technology has been used in over 23,000 procedures. This unparalleled clinical and operating room experience has provided us with deep insight into what the surgeons want next for themselves and their patients," said Mazor Robotics CEO Ori Hadomi. "So, we pushed the envelope, moving from a precise mechanical system, to a complete expandable platform that incorporates integrated analytics and state-of-the art guidance."

"You plan your surgery and there is no heartache anymore," said Orthopedic Surgeon Kornelis Poelstra, MD, PhD. "You know exactly where the screws are going to go." Click here to watch full testimonial

Following Spine Summit, Mazor Robotics will also be exhibiting Mazor X at AAOS Annual Meeting in San Diego, March 14-18 (booth #2339).

About Mazor

Mazor Robotics ( TASE : MZOR) ( NASDAQ : MZOR) believes in healing through innovation by developing and introducing revolutionary technologies and products aimed at redefining the gold standard of quality care. Mazor Robotics Guidance Systems enable surgeons to conduct spine and brain procedures in an accurate and secure manner. For more information, please visit MazorRobotics.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/28/11G131731/Images/mazor_bot-81c042b0c45195a0b5cfdad64568b31a.jpg