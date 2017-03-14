McCain Expands Sign Offerings with SWARCO Technology

World-renowned SWARCO LED technology enhances McCain's line of dynamic message signs

VISTA, CA--(Marketwired - March 14, 2017) - McCain Inc., a national leader in the supply of advanced transportation solutions for safety and mobility, today announced that SWARCO world-renowned LED technology is now available in its line of full-color dynamic message signs -- including variable message, blank out, and lane control signs. The addition of SWARCO technology brings with it exciting new features that make viewing and maintaining dynamic message signs better than ever.

"McCain's full-color dynamic message signs make images appear more lifelike than ever by delivering a vivid, brilliant display that reveals even greater detail," said Randy Bobo, sales manager for McCain Inc. "This groundbreaking technology is dramatically transforming the global market."

Superior Visibility and Sign Clarity

McCain signs are a powerful tool for communicating traffic conditions, emergency alerts, detours, lane changes, rerouting, and the like to drivers. Building on innovations pioneered by SWARCO, McCain's full-color DMS signs use precision optics technology that combines colors while focusing and redirecting light. This innovative technology radically increases sign clarity by eliminating wasted light as well as color fading, resulting in colors that remain vivid and true. Additionally, McCain's full-color dynamic message signs deliver a superior contrast ratio (2.5 times better than NEMA TS 4 requirements) that provides a high contrast even when sun angles would typically limit visibility.

Reduced Maintenance and Operating Costs

The superior technology used in McCain's full-color dynamic message signs goes beyond exceptional visibility and clarity; LEDs are driven at less than 10% of their rated capacity unlike other signs whose LEDs operate at 60-90%. This results in 50% lower power consumption, reduced operating costs, increased product lifespan, and a high mean time between failures.

The new line of full-color dynamic message signs is available immediately to any DOT or agency. To learn more about McCain's sign offerings please contact your local sales representative or email info@mccain-inc.com.

About McCain Inc.

McCain Inc., a Company of the SWARCO Group, develops products used by millions of people around the world each day. A manufacturing powerhouse since 1987, the company's brand portfolio includes advanced traffic control equipment and integrated transportation systems to create safer, more mobile, and more livable communities. Team McCain is comprised of more than 500 employees at operations in the United States and Mexico.

For more information, visit the company's website at www.mccain-inc.com.