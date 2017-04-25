McCann Worldgroup Sweeps The 53rd International ANDY Awards with 23 Awards and Best in Show GRANDY for "The Field Trip To Mars"

Leo Burnett is Second-Highest Winner with 18 Awards; adam&eveDDB Earns Third Place with Eight Awards; Bravery Award Goes To P&G India for "Dads #ShareTheLoad"; Ten ANDY Award Winners Identified as Predicted Winners for Upcoming Award Season

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - The ADVERTISING Club of New York's 2017 International ANDY Awards, the first advertising creative award show of the season, has announced this year's winners. McCann Worldgroup swept this year's show, being named Agency Network of the Year with a total of 23 awards, and McCann New York being named Agency of the Year with nine ANDYs and the Best in Show GRANDY Award for "The Field Trip to Mars." Leo Burnett was the show's second largest winner with 18 awards. adam&eveDDB ranked in third place with eight ANDY awards. The Bravery Award, which is annually awarded to a marketer for supporting innovative and courageous work, has been awarded to P&G India for "Dads #ShareTheLoad" campaign. The Richard T. O'Reilly Award for Outstanding Public Service has been awarded to DAVID Buenos Aires for its "MANBOOBS4BOOBS" campaign for MACMA.

This year's jury was led by North American Chief Creative Officer of Deutsch, Pete Favat, and made up of 24 of the global advertising community's most respected creative directors from advertising organizations including: Anomaly, Shanghai; Lola MullenLowe, Madrid; Jung von Matt, Hamburg; AlmapBBDO, Sao Paulo; and J. Walter Thompson, India. In addition, representatives from pre and post production agencies like PRETTYBIRD and Framestore, as well as brands like Burger King were represented on the jury.

The GRANDY winner "The Field Trip to Mars" was a first-of-its-kind "group VR" experience created by McCann New York for client Lockheed Martin in which the windows of a seemingly ordinary school bus transformed to take riders on a tour of the Martian surface. Cutting-edge technology created a "1:1 relationship" between Earth and Mars. The recipient of this honor is awarded a $50,000 cash prize.

View entire list of winners here: https://www.andyawards.com/winners/

On this year's winners, Favat stated, "Our jury set out to award the bravest ideas, which we, as an industry, strive to produce. We are in alignment with Cannes Lions alongside Badger and Winters' Chief Creative Officer Madonna Badger on the need to ban work that reflects gender bias as well as the #womennotobjects initiative. We feel confident that this year's winners respectfully portray both men and women."

Gina Grillo, President and CEO of The ADVERTISING Club of New York, and The International ANDY Awards, added, "As the first show of the 2017 award show season, and one with a slightly accelerated eligibility timeline, the ANDYs prides itself on its ability to predict award season favorites. This year, we have identified 10 frontrunners to watch that have not yet been eligible for other major award shows and which, we believe, have a high likelihood of becoming serial award show winners over the coming season."

Select predicted winners include:

My Mutant Brain, MJZ

IKEA: Cook This Page, Leo Burnett, Toronto

Midnight, TBWA\ Media Arts Lab

The Line Up song, FP7/CAI

Come Together, adam&eveDDB

The Box That Keeps Giving, McCann New York

Time Is Precious, Wieden+Kennedy Portland

GRAVITY CAT, Hakuhodo Inc. / TOHOKUSHINSHA FILM CORPORATION

Burger King Burning Stores, DAVID The Agency

The World's Biggest Asshole, The Martin Agency

The Bravery Award goes to P&G India for "Dads #ShareTheLoad." This social movement was led by a poignant film about a dad's self-realization and conversion about roles and responsibilities within the home, and about setting the right examples by helping with laundry.

Glenn C. Smith Award goes to Brazilian students for "Sh**ty Candidates. This campaign encouraged residents to collect their dog poop (a city-wide problem) and align it with the sh**tiest political candidates. This award includes a $10,000 scholarship.

The Richard T. O'Reilly award recognizes a public service campaign, which urges women to check their breasts to help prevent breast cancer. As female breasts are typically censored on social media due to nudity policies, "MANBOOBS4BOOBS" creatively solved the problem. This award comes with a $10,000 donation to the non-profit organization.

In an industry first, The International ANDY Awards, with the help of Corporate Partner Amazon Media Group, is setting out to announce winners and deliver awards globally. In conjunction with this press announcement of the 2017 ANDY Winners, winners will learn if they won gold, silver or bronze ANDYs by delivery in a custom branded Amazon brown box, complete with the ubiquitous smile as well as the ANDYs' logo. The ANDYs global community will feel united in this shared moment of celebration round the ideas that made it not only through the advertising gauntlet, but the show's tough judging process.

