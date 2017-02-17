McCusker Holding Corp. Announces Definitive Agreement to Merger with Oceanic Research & Recovery, Inc.

Growing Help Desk & Warranty Administration Service Provider Finalizes Agreement to Consummate Alternative Public Offering Transaction

COLLEYVILLE, TX--(Marketwired - February 17, 2017) - McCusker Holding Corp., a leading help desk and warranty administration service provider announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger to become publicly traded through an Alternative Public Offering transaction. The contemplated merger, subject to shareholder and regulatory approval, will result in McCusker Holding Corp. becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of publicly traded Oceanic Research & Recovery, Inc. ( OTC PINK : ORRV). In anticipation of the proposed merger transaction, Mr. Will McCusker, the majority stockholder and Chief Executive Officer of McCusker Holding Corp. has been named Chief Executive Officer of Oceanic Research & Recovery.

"We are genuinely excited that we have reached this important milestone in the going public process," said Will McCusker. "I am especially pleased that we were able to negotiate a merger transaction that does not include a reverse split of the public company common stock," he continued. "I want to thank the stockholders of both McCusker Holding Corp. and Oceanic Recovery for their continued patience as we move through this complex process," he added.

Under the terms of the agreement, the merger is stated to close before March 31, 2017. Subject to customary closing conditions, upon closing, the public company will change its name to McCusker Holding Corp. A copy of the definitive merger agreement has been posted with OTC Disclosure & News Service, and can be viewed under the quote for Oceanic Research & Recovery.

About McCusker Holding Corp.

McCusker Holding Corp. is a leading national provider of consumer electronic tablet devices, smart watches, screen protection devices and other consumer electronic warranty products. McCusker also provides help desk and warranty insurance administration serves for a wide variety of industries. It also has created specialized service programs for the consumer electronics and the heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC) industries. The Company services 43 countries. McCusker's clients include : OEM's, retailers, law firms, underwriters, and third party administrators. The Company is a true leader of developing innovative solutions for help desk and warranty insurance administration support services.

Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although McCukser Holding Corp. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, McCusker Holding Corp. is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include the company's ability meet the conditions necessary to complete the proposed APO transaction.