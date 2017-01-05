McCusker Holding Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Merge With Oceanic Research & Recovery Inc

Established Help Desk & Warranty Administration Service Provider Enters Into Agreement to Become Publicly Traded

COLLEYVILLE, TX--(Marketwired - January 05, 2017) - Privately held McCusker Holding Corporation (the "Company"), the corporate parent of various industry leaders in the help desk and warranty administration markets announced today that it has entered into a letter of intent to merge with Oceanic Research & Recovery, Inc. ( OTC PINK : ORRV), as part of an alternative public offering or "APO". Subject to customary closing conditions, including the execution of a definitive merger agreement, and regulatory approval, the newly-merged company will assume the name "McCusker Holding Corporation." On or before such occurrence, the Company expects Mr. Will McCusker, the Chief Executive Officer and founder the company, to be named to the same position by the Board of Directors of Oceanic Research & Recovery.

Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Letter of Intent, the parties have sixty (60) days to negotiate and consummate a definitive agreement and plan of merger. As a condition of the contemplated merger, Oceanic Research & Recovery must initiate the process to provide "current public information" through the OTC Pink Marketplace. The Company further expects that the contemplated, definitive agreement and plan of merger will cause the stockholders of the Company to own approximately 95% of the total issued and outstanding common stock of the combined entity. The Company does not intend to seek a reverse split of Oceanic Research & Recovery's common stock.

Mr. McCusker said "we expect that the contemplated merger will close, and we further believe that the APO transaction will provide our business with increased visibility within the marketplace." He continued, "our research has indicated that our unique business model is not prevalent among publicly held companies, as such we anticipate that the proposed transaction will offer prospective investors a growth investment opportunity." "Our focus over the coming weeks is to exhaust our efforts to meet our obligations to closing the APO transaction."

About McCusker Holding Corp.

McCusker Holding Corp is a leading national provider of consumer electronic tablet devices, smart watches, screen protection devices and other consumer electronic warranty products. McCusker also provides help desk and warranty insurance administration serves for a wide variety of industries. It also has created specialized service programs for the consumer electronics and the heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC) industries. The Company services 43 countries. McCusker's clients include : OEM's, retailers, law firms, underwriters, and third party administrators. The Company is a true leader of developing innovative solutions for help desk and warranty insurance administration support services. The Company is represented in the prospective APO transaction by Adam S. Tracy, Esq.

Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although McCukser Holding Corp. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, McCusker Holding Corp is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include the company's ability meet the conditions necessary to complete the proposed APO transaction.