McDonald's Kicks Off #SoftServed and Gives Away Free Vanilla Soft Serve on National Ice Cream Day

SOURCE: McDonald's
July 10, 2017 11:25 ET
OAK BROOK, IL--(Marketwired - Jul 10, 2017) - In celebration of National Ice Cream Day on July 16, McDonald's USA (NYSE: MCD) is celebrating its iconic vanilla soft serve -- made with no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives -- by treating fans at participating restaurants nationwide to free Vanilla Cones. Guests wishing to enjoy a Vanilla Cone need only download the McDonald's mobile app and redeem the Free Vanilla Cone offer on July 16 to enjoy this delicious cold treat. Today, @McDonalds jumpstarted the National Ice Cream Day celebration by complimenting Twitter users with personalized #SoftServed tweets. For 24 hours, select fans will receive surprise tweets from @McDonalds that are sweet just like its soft serve. All tweets were penned in partnership with digital property, Nerdist.
