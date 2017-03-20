McGill Faculty of Dentistry Will Continue to Offer Free Dental Services at Welcome Hall Mission

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 20, 2017) - The McGill Faculty of Dentistry and Welcome Hall Mission are pleased to announce on World Oral Health Day that they have signed an extension to their partnership agreement to provide dental care to disadvantaged Montrealers for at least another five years. Since the opening of the Jim Lund Dental Clinic six years ago, approximately $2M in dental care has been offered for free.

Many vulnerable Montrealers including people working in insecure jobs or for low wages and their families, seniors, refugees and recent immigrants are unable to visit a dentist because it is not affordable. This situation sparked the creation of Montreal's first permanent, free community dental clinic established through a partnership between McGill University's Faculty of Dentistry and Welcome Hall Mission. The clinic is entirely funded through philanthropic donations to both organizations.

"It is amazing to see how a good oral health can improve lives and allow people to obtain jobs so that they can provide for their families," stated Samuel Watts, CEO of Welcome Hall Mission.

Serving the community while learning

The Faculty of Dentistry's service to the community stands as a model for other dental schools nationwide. "The ultimate goal of the clinic is to train compassionate, respectful dentists who will provide oral health services for all segments of society," explained Dr. Paul Sweet, dentist at the Jim Lund Clinic. "We are able to provide basic, free dental care and personalized oral health education for members of the Montreal community while increasing dental students' understanding of these populations' social and health realities."

The Jim Lund Dental Clinic

The Jim Lund Dental Clinic was named in honour of the past Dean of McGill University's Faculty of Dentistry. Jim Lund was a passionate advocate of quality dental care in a community setting. During his tenure, the Faculty's Outreach Program flourished, offering mobile dental clinics throughout the city and at Welcome Hall Mission.

The following table highlights the dollar value of dental treatments provided last year at no cost to patients of the Jim Lund Dental Clinic.

JIM LUND DENTAL CLINIC

Description Number of Procedures Value of Treatment Restorative 1,507 $173,145 Periodontic 602 $74,058 Diagnostic 663 $68,318 Extractions 526 $59,452 Preventative 1,257 $48,430 Orthodontic 23 $1,449 Endodontic 45 $120 Prosthodontic 2 $85 Removable 1 $65 Total 4,582 $425,122

About McGill's Faculty of Dentistry

The Faculty of Dentistry is committed to maintaining a leadership role in oral health education, in scientific research and in the promotion of oral health and quality of life in the whole population, with an emphasis on the needs of under-served communities and individuals. The Faculty's diverse programs work synergistically, ensuring that every aspect of its teaching, research and community service mission works towards the goal of improved health for all.

About Welcome Hall Mission

Established in 1892, Welcome Hall Mission has become the largest doorway to help for Montrealers in need. Many programs are available to support the homeless, young single mothers, families, children and youth. Welcome Hall Mission gives them hope through concrete actions and effective solutions to help them improve their lives and reintegrate into society.

