MCIG Announces $200,000 Investment from CEO and CFO

HENDERSON, NV--(Marketwired - Feb 1, 2017) - mCig Inc., ( OTCQB : MCIG), a diversified company servicing the legal cannabis, hemp, and CBD markets, announced today it has entered into legally binding subscription agreements with Paul Rosenberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Michael Hawkins, Chief Financial Officer for the issuance of 25,000 newly issued Series A Preferred shares each. Under the agreements Mr. Rosenberg and Mr. Hawkins will subscribe for and purchase directly or through their own beneficially owned and controlled special purpose vehicle 25,000 shares of Series A Preferred stock each for a total purchase price of $200,000 ($100,000 each), or $4.00 per share, which equates to $0.40 per common share in conversion. In addition to the Series A Preferred stock, Mr. Rosenberg and Mr. Hawkins will each receive a five year warrant for an equal amount of common shares at $0.75 per share.

MCIG remains ultra conservative in its financing measures. The Company has a long history of self-supporting its operations and continues to protect its shareholders from a toxic debt strategy. Paul Rosenberg stated, "We will remain diligent in our financing strategies as we continue to expand operations and grow vertically and horizontally."

