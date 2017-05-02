mCig, Inc. Announces Hiring New Chief Marketing Officer Alex Mardikian; Unveils Redesigned Corporate Website

HENDERSON, NV--(Marketwired - May 2, 2017) - mCig, Inc. ( OTCQB : MCIG), a leading distributor of innovative products, technologies and services for the global medical cannabis industry, is pleased to announce the signing of Alex Mardikian as the company's new Chief Marketing Officer.

Mardikian has in excess of twenty years of brand marketing, manufacturing and data management, experienced in small to medium scale startups in both private and public sectors internationally.

The experience of Mr. Mardikian goes from owning and operating various successful companies, based in design, digital innovation and trends with operations and offices based in multiple continents. He offers an intrinsic role and proven strength in what is known as guerrilla marketing.

"Whether B2B or B2C, I believe passionately that great marketing essentials are the same. We all are emotional beings looking for relevance, context and connection. I am extremely excited to be part of and to be able to contribute from my value of strengths, commitment, diversity and relations to better further the success of mCig Inc. and its shareholders," says Alex Mardikian.

Mardikian's expertise extends into customer loyalty and retention, data mining, aggregation, rewards/deals/incentives platforms, geo-temporal systems, credit card processing theory, merchant services, and program information design. His education is in Mechanical Engineering specific to Hydraulics and Fluid Power Technology.

Mardikian's background is in global brands and licensing based on exclusivity, as demonstrated with various ventures include:

Von Dutch Original, as CEO and Designer of Von Dutch Kustom & Von Dutch Garage

Ed Hardy and Christian Audigier, as a partner and owner or 12 licenses of the brands and their sub-categories

The rock legend group The WHO, with exclusive licensing of Quadrophenia personally assigned by Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey

A branding partner to CARO Marketing in the interest of the GRAMMY Label, an appointment by the Recording Academy

A founding principal of publicly traded company Sonic Jet Performance and Force Protection, publicly traded on the OTC and then successfully listed on the Nasdaq

Schlumberger Industries, Western Regional Manager, Product Design and Certification

With MegaUpload and Kim Dotcom, Mardikian played an important role leveraging consumer and media data, tying together marketing and branding relations with his A-level celebrities for MegaUpload, MegaMovie, MegaClick, MegaBox, Baboom and N1.

"As a second generation designer and marketer, having an open mind is key ... but nevertheless I grew to understand people do not plan to fail, but rather, they fail to plan. So I find it imperative to create a roadmap and execute based on an agreed framework, engaging the most knowledgeable and best in trade, in order to fortify a quality outcome, measured by consistency and the mindset to perpetually always improve." ~ Alex Mardikian

Currently he is an advisor and project-based partner with F1 Design which serves mainstream luxury markets of automotive and super yacht branding, specific to licensing, supply chain and celebrity relations and endorsements. He is also the Western Hemisphere branding ambassador for the 2018 World Nomad Games and guest relations in Central Asia.

He is also appointed director and strategist for the Veterans for Autism non-profit group working with veterans and children suffering with autism and PTSD.

mCig Inc. is excited to welcome Alex Mardikian on board.

