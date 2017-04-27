mCig, Inc. Announces Special Investors Conference Call to Discuss 2017 Outlook

HENDERSON, NV--(Marketwired - Apr 27, 2017) - mCig, Inc., ( OTCQB : MCIG) a leading distributor of innovative products, technologies and services for the global medical marijuana industry invites shareholders, prospective investors and interested parties to tune into a special investor's conference call on Monday, May 1, 2017 at 4:30 PM ET.

The purpose of the conference call is for MCIG's management to share its vision, strategy and pipeline for continued growth and success. MCIG will introduce its new technology and the development team behind it, it's venturing into the technology space and sharing an inside look into its upcoming products, releases, new revenue streams, and competitive advantages. The call will be open to the public.

WHAT: Special Investor's Conference Call to Discuss 2017 Outlook

WHEN: Monday, May 1, 2017 at 4:30 PM ET

WHO: MCIG management and new development team

HOW: To participate in the conference call, shareholders and investors may call in to 712-451-0200 and enter access code 889964#.

Please call in 10 minutes prior to the conference call to assure you are placed into the call on time.

REPLAY INFO

A recording of the conference call and replay will be available through MCIG's website at http://mcig.org and http://weedistry.com.

About Medical Cannabis Innovations Group ( OTCQB : MCIG)

Headquartered in Henderson, Nevada, mCig Inc. ( OTCQB : MCIG) is a diversified company servicing the legal cannabis, hemp and CBD markets via its lifestyle brands. mCig Inc. is committed to being the leading distributor of technology, products, and services to fit the needs of a rapidly expanding industry. mCig Inc. has transitioned from a vaporizer manufacturer to industry leading large scale, full service cannabis cultivation construction company with its Grow Contractors division currently operating in the rapidly expanding Nevada market.

mCig Inc. also employs a world renowned tech team and has recently entered the marijuana tech space to satisfy it's evolving role in technology and in keeping it's growing following up to speed.

The company looks forward to growing its core competencies to service the ancillary legal Cannabis, Hemp and CBD markets, with broader expansion to take place once federal laws change. With over seventy five years of experience combined between the key players that make up the cannabis grow contractors division, mCig Inc. is proud to work with Cannabis Industry leaders and provide broad and rounded solutions for legal growers nationwide.

Forward looking disclaimer

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations, but are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. The factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to develop, market and sell products based on its technology; the expected benefits and efficacy of the Company's products and technology; the availability of substantial additional funding for the Company to continue its operations and to conduct research and development, and future product commercialization; and the Company's business, research, product development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies.