mCig Inc, Announces Update on a Progress of its Technology Division

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Sep 28, 2017) - mCig Inc. ( OTCQB : MCIG), a diversified company servicing the legal cannabis, hemp, and CBD markets, is pleased to provide the latest updates on its technology division.

With the massive accumulation and development of intellectual property and electronic media, mCig is very confident that it has the ability to capture a large segment of the cyber cannabis community to monetize and convert into considerable company revenues.

mCig's technology division is continually launching intellectual property and expanding its current offering in the cannabis space via its 420 Cloud mobile application and websites, which currently provide geo-targeted content such as news, jobs, dating, deals, recipes, and more. Various niche-targeted websites drive traffic and help to expand the MCIG customer base, while sharing updates, new products, promotions, and create an increase in brand awareness.

The mobile app (420cloud.com), job search engine (420jobsearch.com) and news site (weedistry.com) will soon integrate a variety of powerful platforms such as a digital wallet, payment processing, advertising platform, and e-commerce store to fill the growing needs of the rapidly evolving cannabis sector.

"The cannabis space is fertile for the emergence and integration of fresh technology, and we are working hard to fulfill the needs of rapidly expanding cannabis businesses. Our platform is continuously evolving and offers robust functionality and scalability, powerful enough and ready to accommodate millions of users," says Alex Mardikian, CMO of mCig, Inc.

Technology advancements, features and recent developments:

The company's technology division has developed over a dozen strong sites in less than 6 months and aided in revamping the company's image and internet presence.





mCig's mobile app (420cloud.com), is continuously growing. The app is in constant development and will integrate all of mCig's technology offerings.





mCig's job search engine (420jobsearch.com), recently partnered with Ziprecruiter.com, and currently offers over 13,000 job listings.





mCig's digital wallet and payment processing system is continuously evolving and is already in use. The digital wallet is currently being integrated into the e-commerce store, premium features, and microtransactions, such as games within the network to further engage users.





mCig launched its latest website, www.MJ.recipes. The addition helps to further increase traffic, while providing another funnel for marketing cannabis effectively to visitors.





mCig has launched Marketaro.com, an automated, easy to use, email marketing and campaign management system. The system goes outside of what Constant Contact or MailChimp has to offer, providing a user-friendly interface allowing marketers to build email campaigns free from the inconvenience of rigid step-by-step wizards with Copy, Drag and Drop functionality. All the features and more found in today's popular email blast systems are included at highly competitive rates.





420Cloud Desktop Edition is in final beta testing and will be released in the next couple weeks. This edition enables extended user features, like a fully functional CBD store, currently limited in the 420Cloud Mobile App due to policy restrictions of Apple and Google app stores.





420Cloud Wallet / Balance system has been completed and is waiting for the desktop launch to deploy and connect to the payment gateway. This service allows for micropayments inside all 420cloud enabled/connected sites.





The Single Sign On (SSO) system has been completed and now implemented throughout all mCig sites and mobile apps. The SSO service allows users to use the same credentials throughout the network, including the 420cloud Wallet, with seamless connectivity to all enabled services.





The 420Cloud platform is continuously being updated for security and scalability due to its growing complexity. Due to the growing number of newly attached services and recent global security events, some focus has been given to the development of extra security layers and extended performance optimizations.





The mCig enterprise has been published and talked about on various networks such as Cheddar.TV, Supermoney, INC., Forbes, FHM, Bloomberg, The Street and ABC.





Cannabiz Media and Cannabis Radio, features the mCig 420Cloud's Cannabis Connection as a weekly 30 minute broadcast available on iTunes, Stitcher and iHeartRadio. Recent episodes include exclusive interviews from prominent guests such as Danny Hammett (leading mobile game developer of Call of Duty and former president of Activision), Stormy Simon (the webs top e-commerce executive, retired president of Overstock.com) and NFL New York Jet, Marvin Washington, to name a few, sharing their support and involvement in cannabis.





In the coming month marketing measures are being introduced to aggressively increase the active user base and overall subscribers over the entire network through gamified strategies, influencers, social engagement, lead generation, daily content distribution, push notifications and more. This is reinforced with the expansion of our team to Australia and Asia, where we have mobilized this segment of the operation. The expansion will also support customer service and moderation, on an as needed basis.

Next week the most instrumental part to the monetization for the MCIG web enterprise will be introduced. This digital and substantial element of the platform allows brands, inside and out of the cannabis sector, access to a premium and respectable advertising service. It is the best of its kind in the entire cannabis sector and will prove to offer premium web and mobile traffic functions through its proprietary technology. The system is not only limited to cannabis and intrinsically provides monetization initiatives to the global marijuana industry of websites, apps and video content, to counter severe restrictions currently placed by Google, Bing, Facebook and Instagram.

Paul Rosenberg, Chief Executive Officer of mCig, Inc., stated, "There are many companies making interesting sites and software, but these companies operate in technology saturated industries. The cannabis space has a lot of room for growth, and more so, has a need for these technologies and services. Advertising and payment processing are big ones, and remain difficult areas for cannabis businesses. mCig, Inc is helping to lead the way."

