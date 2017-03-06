mCig, Inc. Reports an Increase in Revenue of 446% to $1,362,689 for the Most Recent Quarter Compared to Last Year

HENDERSON, NV--(Marketwired - Mar 6, 2017) - mCig, Inc., ( OTCQB : MCIG), a diversified company servicing the legal cannabis, hemp, and CBD markets, filed its 3rd Quarter financial reports with the SEC in preparation for its Shareholder Conference Call scheduled for tomorrow, March 7, 2017 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time. Highlights of the earnings statement include:

Three months ended January 31, 2017 compared to the three months ended January 31, 2016

Revenue increased 446% to $1,362,689 compared to $249,641

Gross profit increased 239% to $288,230 compared to $85,076

Expenses decreased 27% to $97,052 compared to $133,236

Cash and cash equivalents increased 422% to $420,888 compared to $80,542

Current assets increased 1,241% to $1,259,689 compared to $93,930

Three months ended January 31, 2017 compared to the three months ended October 31, 2016

Revenue increased 120% to $1,362,689 compared to $620,015

Gross profit increased 31% to $288,230 compared to $220,151

Expenses decreased 63% to $97,052 compared to $262,437

Cash and cash equivalents increased 47% to $420,888 compared to $285,812

Current assets increased 116% to $1,259,689 compared to $583,695

Subsequent actions during this quarter

VitaCig experiences its best month in its history exceeding all of last quarter's revenue numbers for its segment

MCIG enters into joint venture for expansion of its VITACBD brand.

MCIG expands operations to include new cannabis supplies segment

Grow Contractors expands operation to include Oregon, where it is constructing a new facility.

MCIG completes its first construction project and awaiting clients Certificate of Occupancy

MCIG will address its financial performance in the quarterly shareholder conference call tomorrow, March 7, 2017 at 4:30 PM ET. To participate in the conference call shareholders and investors may call in to 712-451-0011 and enter access code 889964.

Paul Rosenberg, MCIG's Chief Executive Officer included, "We encourage everyone to join our team of industry experts as we discuss MCIG's history and future. We look forward to updating our shareholders on MCIG operations."

About mCig, Inc.

Headquartered in Henderson, Nevada, mCig Inc. ( OTCQB : MCIG) A diversified company servicing the legal cannabis, hemp and CBD markets via its lifestyle brands. MCIG has expanded from originally a vaporizer manufacturer, to an industry leading, large scale, full service cannabis cultivation construction company currently operating in the rapidly expanding Nevada market, and a Hemp based CBD market supplier. The company looks to further broaden its expansion in multiple different fields within the cannabis industry through organic growth and strategic partnerships. For more information visit www.mcig.org.

