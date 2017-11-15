mCig launches 420Cloud Desktop and 420Tienda Cannabis Super Site

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Nov 15, 2017) - mCig, Inc. ( OTCQB : MCIG), a diversified company servicing the legal cannabis markets, announced today that the company expanded its technology offering with both the launch of the 420Tienda ecommerce platform and 420Cloud web edition.

mCig is excited to have placed all its online cannabis related sales through one super cannabis online portal, www.420Tienda.com / www.420.Tienda (Tienda is the Spanish translation of a Shop) The expansion increases and promotes product web presence, and provides ease of finding, comparing, favoriting and purchasing products. The new ecommerce portal provides an additional retail outlet for mCig's current and future smoking accessories, vapes, CBD products and ancillary items. The system also offers affiliate and revenue sharing in addition to providing a marketplace for third parties to contact mCig for the review and possible sale of their items on the site. Opening up to other products will also bring increased visibility from other niches and customer bases emerging into the market.

mCig is also pleased to publish its web based edition of the 420Cloud, which offers added feature access to the 420Cloud mobile app, such advanced settings, a more robust interface, and as mentioned, a new ecommerce store, now available on the web and taking orders. This relieves the limitations posed by the policies of both Apple iOS and Google Play stores.

The 420Cloud enterprise is a growing cannabis social network, featuring various elements and niches of the cannabis industry. Some features include connecting subscribers with others of the same interests, sharing subscriber posts and trending articles propagated from the Weedistry newsfeed, alerting subscribers with jobs from 420JobSearch, offering cannabis recipes from MJ.Recipes, and providing podcasts from cannabis radio. Added features include geo fenced results based on user behavior, creating a quality of what the subscriber connects with based on the metrics of their social behavior, posts, friends, actions and interests.

As a result, this assures a Quality over Quantity trending relation between both the user and promoter, regulating meaningful content that is more defined and client concentric. The experience offered is relevant by not just deals nearby, that wouldn't be prevalent otherwise, but also upcoming events, specific to an area or location where interest is shown, or advertising an action based offer with time or a user's routine being factored in. These are some of the advancements of that of the integration between eHesive advertising network to the 420cloud. Further to aid in ease of use and recurring visits to the sites, on the 420Cloud enterprise, is the Single Sign On System allows users to manage a single / universal username and password.

For marketers, mCig's eHESIVE advertising network makes it possible for advertisers to purchase hundreds of thousands of digital ad impressions across 420Cloud and a large network of publisher sites and apps, reaching millions of visitors per month in the cannabis industry.

"In addition to our eHESIVE advertising network and the Marketaro email campaign software, we are excited to connect and rollout the 420 Tienda, bringing another retail outlet and revenue stream to our enterprise. Our technology division and offerings have grown substantially from the beginning of the year and we are excited for our continued growth and added contributions to the 420Cloud platform," says Alex Mardikian, CMO of mCig Inc.

Paul Rosenberg, Chief Executive Officer of mCig, Inc., stated, "The cannabis space has a lot of room for growth, with a big need for technologies and services. Advertising remains a difficult area for cannabis businesses, even with legalization. While our primary focus is in cannabis cultivation, these technologies are also important and will help expand our business, giving the company added visibility to promote our products and services."

About MCIG Group ( OTCQB : MCIG)

Headquartered in Henderson, Nevada, mCig, Inc. ( OTCQB : MCIG) is a diversified company servicing the legal cannabis, hemp and CBD markets via its lifestyle brands. mCig, Inc. is committed to being the leading distributor of technology, products, and services to fit the needs of a rapidly expanding industry. mCig, Inc. has transitioned from a vaporizer manufacturer to industry leading large scale, full service cannabis cultivation construction company with its Grow Contractors division currently operating in the rapidly expanding Nevada market.

mCig, Inc. also employs a world renowned tech team and has recently entered the tech space to satisfy its evolving role in technology and in keeping its growing following up to speed.

The company looks forward to growing its core competencies to service the ancillary legal Cannabis, Hemp and CBD markets, with broader expansion to take place once federal laws change. With over seventy five years of experience combined between the key players that make up the Cannabis Grow Contractors Division, mCig Inc. is proud to work with Cannabis Industry leaders and provide broad and rounded solutions for legal growers nationwide.

Safe Harbour

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations, but are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. The factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to develop, market and sell products based on its technology; the expected benefits and efficacy of the Company's products and technology; the availability of substantial additional funding for the Company to continue its operations and to conduct research and development, and future product commercialization; and the Company's business, research, product development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies.

This release contains a non-GAAP disclosure, EBIDTA, which consists of net income plus interest expense, net, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization. This term, as the Company defines it, may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure used by other companies and is not a measure of performance presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses EBIDTA as a measure of operating performance. EBIDTA should not be considered as a substitute for net income.