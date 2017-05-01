mCig Releases the 420 Cloud Global Cannabis Community native for Android devices live in Google Play with iOS release a few days away

HENDERSON, NV--(Marketwired - May 1, 2017) - mCig, Inc. ( OTCQB : MCIG) a leading distributor of innovative products, technologies and services for the global medical cannabis industry is pleased to announce the launch of 420 Cloud on Google Play (and available soon in the Apple store), the company's latest addition to its technology division.

420 Cloud is an app based unified community platform, sort of, "LinkedIn meets Tinder of cannabis", and intuitively connects like minded individuals whether they are patients, doctors, growers, dispensaries, investors, businesses, entrepreneurs, or recreational users through targeted filters, interests, jobs, news and more. mCig will promote it's app through various channels totaling a reach of over one billion.

Some of the app's cool or unique features:

It's now easier to connect with 420 news, job opportunities and matching up with others with preselected interests. Easy single sign on using your Facebook or Google account.

Seek, identify and apply for jobs, or share with someone you know. The industry is constantly growing and offering more opportunities daily.

Set up a free experience defining who you are and explore a path of new connections. Intuitive user matching connects users through targeted smart filters and interests.

Find the latest cannabis news, videos and stories ranging from business and tech to sports and medicine. Keep a finger on the rapidly evolving marijuana society, laws and activism.

Shopping available at our 420 Tienda / Store

Integrated across all of MCig, Inc.'s platforms and provides a powerful network for advertisers, one of our lead programming specialties.

First million users who install the app, share, and earn badges will be entered into a contest with various levels of prizes to be announced at a later date.

Available weekly application updates and monthly enterprise launches.

Powerful premium portal settings with custom services, saved searches, journal specific location targeting and anonymous search.

"As marijuana advertising continues to be banned by mainstream networks, we are constantly looking for new ways to innovate on how to change the negative stigma and to find ways in bringing it mainstream. With a diverse technology offering, powerful advertising network, monetization strategy and an advanced tech team, we are excited to diversify our assets and continue to bring value to our consumers and shareholders.", says Paul Rosenberg, CEO of mCig, Inc.

About the 420 Cloud App

The 420 Cloud app features a useful and unified cross-channel platform comprised of numerous layers of subscriber functions and behaviors, an immersive experience extremely useful for networking and learning, a technically robust 420 cannabis jobs search system (420jobsearch.com), marijuana news media platform (weedistry.com) and integrates a commerce networking platform, strengthening reach and exposure throughout it's various channels. The platforms feature a full scale, cross-channel, ad network, spread throughout an enterprise of intuitive systems, scalable for high traffic and utilize big data conversion for monetization and analytics. The app plans to create revenue through gamification, advanced functions, features and micro-transactions, along with ads and partnerships with dispensaries.

The successful app market has grown from $45 billion in 2015 to $76 billion in 2017, and the marijuana market totaled $6.7 billion in 2016 and growing according to Forbes. In addition to current endeavors with large scale marijuana grow construction (growcontractors.org), mCig, Inc.'s alignment with these growing industries can greatly benefit the company's growth and revenues.

About the Development Team

Having acquired part of the former Megaupload development team, a tech team with an impressive and proven track record, mCig is able to build an enterprise platform to accommodate scalability, performance and growth. The team is led by Chief Technologist, Andrus Nomm, recognized as the senior operative and programming lead in the popular online file sharing, streaming and ad serving websites of MEGAupload, MEGAclick and MEGAvideo. The sites served approximately 50 million users per day over 6500+ servers, monetizing over a quarter billion USD in advertising and subscription revenue.

About Medical Cannabis Innovations Group ( OTCQB : MCIG)

Headquartered in Henderson, Nevada, mCig, Inc. ( OTCQB : MCIG) is a diversified company servicing the legal cannabis, hemp and CBD markets via its lifestyle brands. mCig, Inc. is committed to being the leading distributor of technology, products, and services to fit the needs of a rapidly expanding industry. mCig, Inc. has transitioned from a vaporizer manufacturer to industry leading large scale, full service cannabis cultivation construction company with its Grow Contractors division currently operating in the rapidly expanding Nevada market.

mCig, Inc. also employs a world renowned tech team and has recently entered the tech space to satisfy its evolving role in technology and in keeping its growing following up to speed.

The company looks forward to growing its core competencies to service the ancillary legal Cannabis, Hemp and CBD markets, with broader expansion to take place once federal laws change. With over seventy five years of experience combined between the key players that make up the Cannabis Grow Contractors Division, mCig, Inc. is proud to work with Cannabis Industry leaders and provide broad and rounded solutions for legal growers nationwide.

mCig, Inc., a privately held company, is also focused on providing distribution, media and events, and business services within the cannabis industry. mCig, Inc. works alongside some of the top businesses and industry leaders in the nation, employs a world renowned tech and consulting team, and along with its substantial stake within the cannabis business, is quickly emerging as one of the industry's largest businesses today.

For more information visit our websites:

mcig.com

growcontractors.org

420cloud.com / www.420.cloud

420jobsearch.com

weedistry.com

Forward looking disclaimer

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations, but are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. The factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to develop, market and sell products based on its technology; the expected benefits and efficacy of the Company's products and technology; the availability of substantial additional funding for the Company to continue its operations and to conduct research and development, and future product commercialization; and the Company's business, research, product development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies.