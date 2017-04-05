MCIG's Grow Contractors Launches Greenhouse Website Portal

Provides Construction Projects Updates

HENDERSON, NV--(Marketwired - Apr 5, 2017) - Grow Contractors, Inc., (GC) a wholly owned subsidiary of mCig, Inc. ( OTCQB : MCIG), a diversified company servicing the legal Cannabis, Hemp, and CBD markets, launched its new greenhouse website at www.growcontractors.org/greenhouses/

Rob Kressa, GC's CEO, stated, "The new open disclosure standard for the greenhouse selling portal is just the first step in our progression to becoming the nation's largest greenhouse supplier in the cannabis grow and herbal farming markets. Since we announced our exclusive agreement with Sangreen for distribution of greenhouses at half the cost of the current market price, we have spent the past few months perfecting the design and supply lines."

Breaking into the greenhouse sales market requires a well thought out game plan. Grow Contractors has pieced together a world renown steel frame designer, coordinated shipping and delivery systems by expanding operations in China, designed and currently building a state of the art "model" in the city of Las Vegas; engaged US engineering professionals to expedite state approval processes; and established set crews in multiple states. With all this now in place, it was time to launch the sales portal where GC can offer an affordable greenhouse price, which is currently half the price of our competitors with the exact same quality. In just a short time, Grow Contractors has taken indications for design build contracts on two Solaris models, and is currently bidding for almost 700,000 square feet of various sized farms. With the new web interface we will be able to efficiently service smaller growers as well as our large custom builds, giving us the ability to capture more of the pyramid.

In separate news, MCIG updates its shareholders on its various construction projects. Recent legislative actions in the state of Nevada have set two new hard dates for growers which are accelerating our backlog incredibly. Any groups without their Certificate of Occupancy by April 30, 2017 will not be eligible for fast track recreational licenses. Sin City is in pre-approval for its permanent license and is currently in Phase II design; Green Leaf is in pre-approval for its permanent license and already has a full open grow phase II designed to equip once approved. With the next State of Nevada mandate of October 15, 2017 for Certificate of Occupancy, in order to maintain a medical cannabis license and to be eligible to apply for second stage recreational license, the Company is picking up the pace with its Solaris project. Solaris is in excavation now and is on schedule to be completed around July. Grow Contractors' Forest Grove project is moving along with Phase I and will be completed on time and as forecasted. We will continue to update our shareholders on the smaller projects in Washington and Oregon via twitter and our website.

Mr. Kressa went on to say, "Our business and staff is growing. We have recently hinted and tweeted on various deals and opportunities, which we will be announcing officially once the design phase is complete and the customer has been properly vetted in terms of licenses and financial abilities. I am confident our announcements are only the tip of the iceberg for Grow Contractors' revenue story. We will finish the year strong, and the first quarter of the next fiscal year looks to be a record breaker again for us with just our current backlog flow starting to kick in."

About mCig, Inc.

Headquartered in Henderson, Nevada, mCig Inc. ( OTCQB : MCIG) is a diversified company servicing the legal cannabis, hemp and CBD markets via its lifestyle brands. MCIG has transitioned from a vaporizer manufacturer to industry leading large scale, full service cannabis cultivation construction company with its Grow Contractors division currently operating in the rapidly expanding Nevada market. The company looks forward to growing its core competencies to service the Ancillary legal Cannabis, Hemp and CBD markets, with broader expansion to take place once federal laws change. For more information visit www.mcig.org.

Safe Harbor Statement

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations, but are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. The factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to develop, market and sell products based on its technology; the expected benefits and efficacy of the Company's products and technology; the availability of substantial additional funding for the Company to continue its operations and to conduct research and development, and future product commercialization; and the Company's business, research, product development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies.