MCPI, Inc. Announces Preliminary Geologists Report

TOMBSTONE, AZ--(Marketwired - Mar 6, 2017) - MCPI, Inc. ( OTC : MCPI) announced today that it has retained the services of two experienced geologists, Frank Blair, CPG and Jim Episch, MSc-Geology, to implement and oversee a comprehensive mapping, sampling and drilling program on its properties in the Tombstone Mining District and to prepare a Fair Value Opinion for purposes of its financial presentations. Blair and Episch have over 90 years of experience, with projects all over the world. Copies of their resumes and a preliminary report are posted to the Company's website, at www.mansfieldmartin.com.

Company President, John T. Bauska, stated, "Mansfield-Martin has gathered comprehensive mining records covering 125 years of mining in the District through its ownership of Tombstone Development Corp. These records are yielding a detailed analysis of the vast future potential of the area. We expect Frank and Jim's work will prove up our theories about mineralization in the District and the value of our properties."

The Company also reported that its name change, to Mansfield-Martin Exploration Mining, Inc., is scheduled to become effective on March 10, 2017. The Company's name appears variously as Med-Cannabis Pharma, Inc., and MCPI, Inc. at OTCMarkets.com and other on-line information portals. The name change, and anticipated symbol change, should assist our shareholders and other interested persons in properly identifying the Company and its new business direction.