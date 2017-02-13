MCPI, Inc. (OTC PINK: MCPI) Announces Name Change to Mansfield-Martin Exploration Mining, Inc.

TOMBSTONE, AZ--(Marketwired - Feb 13, 2017) - MCPI, Inc. ( OTC PINK : MCPI) announced today that its directors and majority shareholder have approved a name change to Martin-Mansfield Exploration Mining, Inc., and authorized submission of filings with market regulators to commence the name change process.

The name reflects the Company's new business direction: The Company intends to develop 3,800 acres of mining properties in the historically productive Tombstone Mining District by 1) processing previously mined materials and 2) re-entering historically productive mines to employ modern mining and engineering techniques. The Company's long-term plans include completing a full mineralization grid on these properties by drill testing and other means in anticipation of a Bankable Feasibility Study.

The Company has appointed new management to pursue the opportunities these properties present: John T. Bauska has 30 years of experience in all aspects of precious metals mining in Montana and, for the last 17 years, in the Tombstone Mining District. Dr. Dan M. Leatzow, Ph.D, has over 20 years of experience in drilling and mining operations throughout the American West, with an emphasis on wastewater remediation.

The Company expects completion of a Fair Value Opinion by retained independent geologists and issuance of financial statements reflecting completion of the acquisition by the end of 1Q 2017. Interested persons should review the Company's SEC filings for additional information.