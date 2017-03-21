MCW Energy Group Announces Share Subscriptions

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 21, 2017) -

MCW Energy Group Limited ("MCW") (TSX VENTURE:MCW)(OTCQX:MCWEF), a Canadian holding company involved in the development of environmentally-friendly oil sands technologies and the production of oil from Utah's vast oil sands deposits, announces that Alex Blyumkin, Executive Chairman of MCW, has subscribed for 8,414,910 common shares of MCW at CAD$0.05 per share, a price 20% above the current market price, for gross proceeds of US$315,000. The subscription by Mr. Blyumkin is a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The financing is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as at the time the transaction was agreed to, neither the fair market value of the transaction, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the transaction, insofar as it involves interested parties, exceeded 25% of MCW's market capitalization.

In addition, MCW has also received subscriptions from six arm's length investors for 1,469,064 common shares of MCW for aggregate gross proceeds of US$125,464 at prices between US$0.055 and US$0.9211. The net proceeds will be used for working capital. The shares will be issued upon acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. The common shares will be subject to a four month hold period from the date of issuance.

MCW Energy Group Limited is focused on value creation via the development and implementation of (i) proprietary, environmentally‐friendly oil sands extraction technologies and remedial tailings ponds project solutions, (ii) expanding production capacities of its now operational oil sands project in Asphalt Ridge, Utah, and (iii) the formulation of worldwide joint ventures and the licensing of oil sand opportunities with private and governmental resource entities within countries possessing extensive oil sands/shale deposits. MCW's management team is comprised of individuals who have extensive knowledge in both conventional and unconventional oil and gas projects and production, both in upstream and downstream industry sectors.

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release, include, but are not limited to completion of the financing. Any number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results, including without limitation approval of the financing by the TSX Venture Exchange and directors of MCW. Although MCW believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, they can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, MCW disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise.

