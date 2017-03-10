MDA Awards $96,360 to Izumi Biosciences

Investment will support development of ALS drug "enhancer"

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - March 10, 2017) - The Muscular Dystrophy Association is pleased to announce the award of an MDA Venture Philanthropy (MVP) grant, totaling $96,360 to Lexington, Mass.-based Izumi Biosciences, Inc., to fund early-stage development of IZ10023, a type of drug called a pharmacokinetic (PK) enhancer, for use in people with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) who are taking riluzole. The award, which may lead to improved outcomes, including longer survival time, in ALS, reflects MDA's commitment to refocus resources in order to double research spending on drug development and clinical trials for the diseases in its program by the year 2020.

MVP is the Muscular Dystrophy Association's drug development program, which is exclusively focused on funding the discovery and clinical application of treatments and cures for neuromuscular disorders. MVP evaluates and makes targeted investments in for-profit and not-for-profit companies and academics developing therapeutics.

"MDA is excited to enable development of a drug that could improve the effectiveness of riluzole, the only drug currently approved for ALS," said Scientific Program Officer Amanda Haidet-Phillips, Ph.D. "The work funded through the MVP Program will help not only to push this drug combination toward the clinic but also to provide insight into which ALS patients may benefit from treatment with the drug combination."

IZ10023 targets and blocks two proteins in the brain and spinal cord that work to protect the central nervous system (CNS) by acting as pumps that remove foreign or toxic substances. In studies it's been shown that these pumps remove drugs such as riluzole, reducing levels of the drug in the CNS and thereby limiting its effectiveness. (Riluzole, marketed under the brand name Rilutek, was developed based on MDA-supported research on the neurotransmitter glutamate, and is the only drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat ALS.)

President and CEO of Izumi Biosciences Antonius Bunt will serve as the principal investigator on the project.

"Blockade of these pumps maintains effective levels of riluzole in the diseased tissues and leads to improved outcomes in animal models of ALS and other brain diseases where multi-drug resistance is a key clinical bottleneck," Bunt explained.

Confirmation that the pumps' activity is increased in most ALS patients and demonstration that sufficient blood levels of IZ10023 can be achieved to block their activity are important milestones that must be achieved before moving IZ10023 into clinical trials in patients with ALS, Bunt noted. If the work is successful, Izumi Biosciences intends to open an Investigational New Drug application and move into clinical trials -- possibly as early as 2019.

"This MDA grant is important for moving our IZ10023 platform technology forward, with potential benefits for not only people with ALS but for people with other neuromuscular diseases as well," Bunt said. "We are delighted with the recognition and tangible support from MDA at this early stage of product development."

In addition to MDA support for development of IZ10023, Izumi recently received a nearly $1.5 million therapeutic development award from the Department of Defense.

"Our hope," Haidet-Phillips said, "is that MDA's funding will synergize with the recent award from the Department of Defense, accelerating Izumi's drug toward the clinic for ALS patients."

MDA has funded more than $156 million in ALS research since 1950, and including this most recent award, currently is funding nearly 44 ALS grants with a total funding commitment of more than $11 million.

The new grant was approved by MDA's Board of Directors after careful deliberations and analysis by MDA's Venture Philanthropy Advisory Committee. This year, MDA is funding 150 research projects around the world.

About MDA

MDA is leading the fight to free individuals -- and the families who love them -- from the harm of muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases that take away physical strength, independence and life. We use our collective strength to help kids and adults live longer and grow stronger by finding research breakthroughs across diseases; caring for individuals from day one; and empowering families with services and support in hometowns across America. Learn how you can fund cures, find care and champion the cause at mda.org.