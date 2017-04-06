MDLIVE, Inc. Appoints New Medical Group President

Dr. Richard Gilbert to drive clinical strategy, structure, operations and leadership to optimize virtual care experience for patients and providers

SUNRISE, FL--(Marketwired - April 06, 2017) - MDLIVE, Inc., a leading virtual medical and behavioral healthcare provider, today announced Dr. Richard Gilbert has been appointed President of the company's Medical Group. Dr. Gilbert brings extensive experience at the executive leadership level developing and operationalizing strategic imperatives, leading large-scale organizational change and engaging physicians to align with the evolving healthcare environment.

As President of the Medical Group, Dr. Gilbert will be responsible for all aspects of clinical leadership, strategy, structure and operations. He will oversee the organization's push to optimize the patient experience and drive quality outcomes, while supporting its efforts to better engage physicians and build upon its existing network. In addition, Dr. Gilbert will serve as the clinical subject matter expert for product development.

"Dr. Gilbert will play a critical role in our continued growth as a leading virtual care provider as telehealth continues to gain attention as a high quality, more convenient and lower cost care delivery method," said Scott Decker, Chief Executive Officer of MDLIVE. "The addition of Dr. Gilbert to our leadership team positions us to better support our growing client base and the patients they serve. With his more than 25 years of clinical and healthcare leadership experience within product and service organizations, we are well-positioned to further improve our service offering to enhance the user experience for both the provider and patient, while growing our provider network."

Prior to MDLIVE, Dr. Gilbert served as the Chief Medical Officer of Mednax, Inc., and was responsible for thousands of healthcare specialists throughout the country. His resume also includes CEO roles with Southeast Anesthesiology Consultants, Southeast Pain Care (founder) and Quantum® LLC (founder). He served as Chief of the Department of Anesthesiology and Medical Staff President at Carolinas Medical Center and held a board position for Carolinas HealthCare System.

"Healthcare is undergoing transformative changes with a heightened focus on consumerism and value based care," said Dr. Gilbert. "Telehealth has the unique opportunity to optimize the patient experience by providing immediate access to healthcare professionals and preserving quality outcomes, all while lowering the total cost of care. MDLIVE is a leader in virtual care delivery, and has proven success in delivering a better user experience and improving quality outcomes. I look forward to supporting the organization as it continues to innovate and drive positive change for the industry."

Dr. Gilbert received his MBA from Duke University and has a medical degree from the University of California, San Francisco Medical School. He completed an anesthesiology residency, in addition to fellowships in both cardiac anesthesiology and pain management, at Harvard Medical School, Beth Israel Hospital, where he served as Chief Resident.

About MDLIVE

Founded in 2009, MDLIVE is a visionary and pioneer in the digital delivery of high-quality, convenient, cost-efficient virtual care for medical and behavioral health conditions. The company provides consumers, health plans, health systems and self-insured employers with 24/7/365 access to its network of board-certified doctors and licensed therapists via secure online video, and phone through the MDLIVE service and technology platform. Registered users can receive a virtual consultation through the company's HIPAA and PHI-compliant secure, cloud-based platform from home or on the go. To learn more about how MDLIVE is using telehealth innovations to improve the delivery of healthcare, visit www.MDLIVE.com.