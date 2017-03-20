MDLIVE Introduces New Mobile Platform, Overhauls User Experience

Study shows nine out of 10 users prefer new MDLIVE mobile platform

SUNRISE, FL--(Marketwired - March 20, 2017) - MDLIVE, a leading virtual medical and behavioral healthcare provider, today unveiled its new mobile platform designed to enhance the user experience for both consumers and clinicians.

Created to align with the platforms consumers are already comfortable with on their phones, the MDLIVE Mobile App was built with native iOS human interface and Android material design principles. Its architecture foundation enables a scalable platform that allows for multi-level customizations to meet the specific needs of users.

"We believe telemedicine is the future of healthcare delivery, but complex platforms with inefficient design and interfaces are inhibiting the potential of virtual care to drive real transformation," said Scott Decker, chief executive officer at MDLIVE. "At MDLIVE, we've made a commitment to provide the most user-centric platform for health plans and health systems nationwide to serve our more than 20 million patients and a large, national network of over 1,800 board-certified doctors and therapists with a seamless, intuitive virtual consultation user experience."

To further validate the new platform's superior user experience, MDLIVE conducted user testing against a benchmark competitor's consumer-facing mobile app. Tests revealed the MDLIVE mobile design, functionality and usability were favored. Nine out of 10 users preferred the MDLIVE Mobile App, and 70 percent of users said they would recommend MDLIVE to their friends or colleagues.The MDLIVE Mobile App, which is HIPAA and PHI-compliant, offers several new features and benefits to consumers and providers.

Consumers -- completely redesigned user experience, featuring:

Streamlined onboarding to encourage user adoption.

Easy information retrieval for returning consumers via a dynamic, personalized dashboard.

Dynamic cards to showcase new messages and enable consumers to manage upcoming appointments.

Carefully designed menu and prominent location of "Find a Provider" to draw attention to key features.

Contextual content to encourage consumers to update their health records.

Providers

Comprehensive, customizable platform : Built on an architecture foundation to ensure the platform remains secure, scalable, flexible, and reliable. Modular design allows healthcare systems to mix and match features or to incorporate components from other internal systems, such as electronic health records, to fit their needs.

: Built on an architecture foundation to ensure the platform remains secure, scalable, flexible, and reliable. Modular design allows healthcare systems to mix and match features or to incorporate components from other internal systems, such as electronic health records, to fit their needs. Full software development kit (SDK): Enables partners to embed one or more MDLIVE modules inside an existing app.

Enables partners to embed one or more MDLIVE modules inside an existing app. Full theming customization: Allows for easy white label development for partners without the need for them to develop their own app. In just one to two weeks MDLIVE can match the look and feel of a partner's brand.

In addition to medical consultations, the MDLIVE Mobile App will also support the MDLIVE Behavioral Health service offering by providing a single sign-on for both medical and behavioral health needs. Earlier this month, MDLIVE announced it is the first telemedicine provider to have licensed psychiatrists in all 50 states. The MDLIVE Mobile App improves ease of use and the overall experience for those needing quality, convenient, private and affordable mental healthcare.

The new MDLIVE Mobile App is now available for iOS through the iTunes App Store, and will be available for Android through Google Play by March 31.

To learn more about MDLIVE, visit: www.MDLIVE.com.

About MDLIVE

Founded in 2009, MDLIVE is a visionary and pioneer in the digital delivery of high-quality, convenient, cost-efficient virtual care for medical and behavioral health conditions. The company provides consumers, health plans, health systems and self-insured employers with 24/7/365 access to its network of board-certified doctors and licensed therapists via secure online video, and phone through the MDLIVE service and technology platform. Registered users can receive a virtual consultation through the company's HIPAA and PHI-compliant secure, cloud-based platform from home or on the go. To learn more about how MDLIVE is using telehealth innovations to improve the delivery of healthcare, visit www.MDLIVE.com.