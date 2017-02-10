Measha Brueggergosman Partners with International Justice Mission Canada for Winter Canadian Tour, "Songs of Freedom"

LONDON, ON--(Marketwired - February 10, 2017) - International Justice Mission Canada is pleased to announce its partnership with award-winning Canadian opera singer Measha Brueggergosman on her current Canadian tour. The concert series, which began in Fredericton on February 7, features work from her latest album "Songs of Freedom". The rest of the tour will include 9 more cites during the month of February.

"I'm honoured to publicly stand behind the inspiring work and mission of IJM Canada, an organization that promotes freedom by protecting the poor from slavery, violence and exploitation," says Measha. "Freedom and justice are very close to my heart and an important element of my history."

"We are extremely excited to be working with Measha on her upcoming tour," says Glenn Waterman, IJM Canada's Vice-President of Development and Marketing. "We are very grateful for her support and look forward to continuing this partnership."

Canadian Tour Locations and Dates:

Toronto, Ontario: February 12 (Habourfront Centre) [sold out]

Winnipeg, Manitoba: February 15 (West End Cultural Centre)

St. Albert, Alberta: February 17 (Arden Theatre)

Banff, Alberta: February 18 (The Banff Centre - Eric Harvie Theatre)

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan: February 20 (Broadway Theatre)

Regina, Saskatchewan: February 21 (Conexus Arts Centre)

Halifax, Nova Scotia: February 24 (Rebecca Cohn Auditorium)

Port Hawkesbury, Nova Scotia: February 25 (Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre)

New Glasgow, Nova Scotia: February 26 (Glasgow Square Theater)

More dates and ticket information available here: http://www.measha.com/schedule/

About Measha Brueggergosman

Noted by the San Francisco Chronicle as "a singer of rare gifts and artistic intensity", New Brunswick-born Measha Brueggergosman is an award-winning Canadian soprano who is recognized around the world for her spectacular voice, innate musicianship, magnificent performance style and vibrant personality. Learn more at www.measha.com

About IJM Canada

International Justice Mission is a global organization protecting the poor from violence throughout the developing world. IJM partners with local authorities to rescue victims of violence, bring criminals to justice, restore survivors, and strengthen justice systems. International Justice Mission Canada shares in this mission. Learn more at IJM.ca